Below are the biggest stories of today, April 17;

1.) Itse Sagay Tells Wike To Provide Proof Of Ownership

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay has advised Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike to provide proof of ownership of the seized N13bn recovered in an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos State by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Wike had alleged last week that his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi had stashed the money so the money should be returned to the state.

2.) Sultan Of Sokoto Links Hunger To Laziness

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has linked the hunger being experienced in Nigeria to the laziness of her citizens as he holds the belief that if the fertile land with which the country was endowed was properly utilised, there won’t be cases of hunger in the land.

3.) Ali Ndume Won’t Apologise To Saraki

Suspended lawmaker and Senate Minority Leader, Ali Ndume has said he would not apologise to Senate President Bukola Saraki before his suspension could be lifted.

Recall the Borno Politician was punished for unsubstantiated allegations against Saraki that he was using fake Customs papers to import an official vehicle while Melaye was accused of lying that he graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University.

4.) FAAN Says Abuja Runway Will Be Ready Today (Monday)

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Saleh Dunoma has confirmed that the reconstructed runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, would be ready by April 17, two days ahead of the deadline.

Since the the Airport was scheduled to re-open April 19, the remaing two days would be used for certification.

5.) Akume Says Only Myopic People Don’t See Buhari’s Achievements

Former Benue State Governor, George Akume has said only myopic people are blind to the successes recorded by President Muhammadu Buhari since he assumed presidency especially with the fight against Insurgency.

Akume who was Governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party was one of the major driving forces behind the formation of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the Middle Belt.

6.) Buhari A Complete Failure

Second Republic Kaduna State Governor, Balarabe Musa has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a complete failure and fascist and that the President’s party, the All Progressives Congress has failed Nigerians.

He added that things have gone from bad to worse since the Buhari administration came in.

7.) IGP Orders Dismantling Of Illegal Roadblocks

The Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim has directed that all illegal roadblocks used by unlawful revenue collectors across Nigeria be removed.

He hopes with the action would remove obstructions on public highways and roads mounted by unlawful revenue and tax collectors, NURTW among others.