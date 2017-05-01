Below are the biggest stories of today, May 1;

1.) Senate, Presidency Set For Another Showdown

Plans to withhold confirmation of nominees forwarded it by President Muhammadu Buhari have been perfected by the Senate notwithstanding the recent move by the Presidency to reconcile with them.

It was gathered that the Senate would make the move based on the recent comment by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who said he agreed with human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), that Section 171 of the Constitution empowers the President to make some appointments without National Assembly’s approval.

2.) Boko Haram Feul, Food Supplier Apprehended

Men of the Borno State Police Command have apprehended a driver, Mallam Modu Mustapha suspected to be purchasing fuel and food items for Boko Haram insurgents.

The suspect was arrested following a tip-off from the public.

3.) 500 PDP Members Join APC

Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party lost over 500 members in the Ikono Local Government Area of the state to the All Progressives Congress on Sunday, April 30.

The defection in Ikono, generally regarded as the cradle of the Ibibio, was the latest defection to hit the PDP in the state in recent times.

4.) Aregbesola To Probe Isiaka Adeleke’s Death

Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, has said the state government will set up a panel to unravel the cause of the sudden death of the former governor of the state, Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

The governor said the administration had planned a befitting state burial for the late politician, lamenting that this was scuttled by some persons “crying more than the bereaved”, who unleashed terror on dignitaries, who came to honour the soul of the departed.

5.) May Day: Saraki Hails Workers

Senate President Bukola Saraki has hailed the Nigerian workers on the commemoration of the 2017 May Day.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, described Nigerian workers as “the life blood and driving force” of the country’s development, promising that the Senate would continue to work towards passing and enhancing legislation that would guarantee their safety and well-being.

6.) Adeniyi Denies Jonathan Discredited His Book

Author of ‘Against The Run Of Play’, Olusegun Adeniyi has denied reports that former President Goodluck Jonathan denied making comments credited to him in the book.

Recall the former President had said the book contains many distorted facts.

7.) Fayose Named Honorary Governor Of Biafra Republic

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has been named the honorary governor of Biafra republic by the Independent People of Biafra for his show of solidarity towards its leader, Nnamdi Kanu who was last Friday, April 28 released on bail.