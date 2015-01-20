Nollywood actor, Muna Obiekwe passed away on Sunday, January 18 at the age of 36 years after battling with Kidney disease.His death came as a surprise to many as a lot of people including colleagues and friends didnt know he was sick.According to reports, Muna died around 4:15pm Sunday after he was rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Lagos after he collapsed at his home in Festac, Lagos.
We bring you six things you probably didnt know about Muna Obiekwe and some circumstances which led to his death..
1. He had been battling with kidney disease for some years
After his death, investigation reveals Muna discovered his kidney problem a long time ago but like most people, he thought he could manage it. He ignored the pain and continued working without paying much attention. According to a close source, he only took his drugs and medication once in a while as ‘Muna never believed the ailment could lead to his death. He believed he would survive it like he did the death of his parents. He was not a man given to worrying about things. He believed it was not a coincidence his parents named him Munachimso, a name which means God is walking with me.
’The kidney problem persisted and Muna was eventually forced to seek the help of a doctor in a Lagos. The doctor gave him a ray of hope. He assured Muna that his worse fear of Kidney transplant might not happen if only he could do up to 20 dialyses. Vera Kanu, a mother figure to him in Nollywood confirmed it saying, “I was with him to the last hour. He was to do up to 20 dialyses; the doctor said if the dialysis improved his condition, the worse would certainly be over. He was told he will be okay if he avoids alcohol but he never did till his death.
2.He drank heavily and was a chain smoker
According to sources, his parents death in a fatal crash accident might have led him to drinking and smoking to console himself.‘As a matter of fact, he was supposed to be in that car with them but by stroke of luck, he wasn’t and was spared. Afterwards, Muna took solace in liquor but that never affected his job.Despite his condition, multiple sources revealed he was still consuming alcohol on a regular basis. “Everybody in the industry knows Muna drinks a lot; even when he’s shooting in the North, he has a way of finding alcohol,” a Nollywood source told us. he could drink the whole sea but when he hears the director shout ‘action,’ he gets into character.
3.He was a very private person
Contrary to many reports Muna was not ready to beg or raise money because he was too ashamed of what his colleague or press will say. “The guy was private. He kept to himself a lot and most importantly, kept his private life private. He didn’t want press or his colleagues to start prying. He was particularly afraid of the press, hence his shutting his colleagues out of his pain. He knew if some Nollywood people got to know about it, the press would also get to know. He refused to beg to save Nollywood’s image, he in-turn, lost himself.”
A Nollywood star said the press needs to be less judgmental. If he wasn’t too scared of the press, perhaps, he would have reached out for help.”Shortly before his death, Muna summoned enough courage despite his private nature and contacted Nollywood actress and former beauty queen, Ibinabo Fiberesima. He however, promised to get back to her, perhaps to discuss details of his deteriorating health with her but fate struck a fatal blow and he never did.
The source continued “the dialysis was expensive for Muna. He was doing two in a week sometimes. And he would need blood injection on each occasion. Each appointment was costing him between N250, 000 to N300, 000; money he did not really have to spend. His health was eating deep into his purse yet Muna refused to go cap in hand begging for alms. He was a private guy who didn’t want the press or his colleagues to feast on his pain, and cast aspersions on Nollywood’s industry of beggars’.
Vera, his godmother corroborated the point. “He was managing it on his own. As a matter of fact, he has been managing it for a while until Ejiro Okurame and I came on board to help. We were combining resources to help him but there was very little we could do to save him. We had to enlist the help of Patience Ozokwor and Kanayo O. Kanayo (KOK) at a point. They rendered the help they could until he died.”
4.Muna was married with 2 children.
Many people did not know he was married with two children.Sources say his wife and children are based abroad.
5.Muna is the first cousin of Yul Edochie
Muna is also the first cousin of Yul Edochie, that makes him a member of Pete Edochie’s family.
6.Muna was one of the three busiest actors in the Nollywood Industry
He was also one of the three busiest actors in Nollywood.
7.He was controversial till his death
Muna in his lifetime was not devoid of controversies.In 2011 it was reported by Nigeriafilms that that the actor fathered a child with Treasure Daniels(one of the shocking look alike twin of the Gholden Girlz fame) who recently meandered into music.”It seems however that the information was never confirmed and remained rumours till the date.
Also in 2014, The Enugu based Nollywood star was once involved in a serious controversy over a raunchy movie scene with a fellow colleague, Biola Ige.Muna was pictured grabbing Biola’s breast in the movie, Pregnant Hawker. However the actress later said that the widely circulating photo was fake and that there was no such scene in the movie.Muna also commented:“…I don’t remember the movie. I also don’t remember sucking Biola’s breasts. If the movie exists, that scene never took place.
May his soul rest in paces
This is handy.
May his soul rest in peace. Death smile at us all, all we could do is to smile back.
may the soul of Mina obiekwe rest in eternal peace
God we help nigeria
i just hope his made it to heaven or else,his drinking at the moment with the devil
Respect d dead pls.
Well we never can say may his soul
Muna were you are today, may God rest your soul in a perfect peace amen.
rip
May you rest with the Lord, Muna, God loves you most
.
What matters is the positive impact you made on your environment when on earth, not how long one live.muna may have suffered a great deal of physical, psychological pain. I believe all these have become problems of the past. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace and may the Lord God grant him eternal rest
AMEN
May his soul rest in peace
May his soul rest in peace
May God grant him eternal rest and may perpetual light shine upon him and may his soul rest in PEACE ! Amen. sleeeep on.
ikedi rip
What a promising young man very sorry my brother may or gentle soul rest in peace
May the soul of Muna Obiekwe rest in Perfect Peace.
May his soul rest in peace.
Life is a continuum. As such Muna is Soul, a spark of God. He lives for ever. He has just completed a face in his Journey to the God Head. I wish him the best of spiritual unfoldment in wherever of the universes of God he may find himself as a result of his translation (death). May the blessings be.
An eckist speaking
Kindly substitute the word “face” in my previous comment with “phase”
May his soul rest in peace. I have been suspecting something is not right in his looks for some years, his face has been swollen and I couldn't get answers to my intuition.
May his soul rest in peace amen
Rest in peace Muna Obiekwe.
may ur soul rest in peace Amen
Muna may ur gentle soul rest in peace we love u muna but God love u more R .I. P
bro we miss u
may his gentel soul rest in peace
Rest in peace
Rest in peace
May the almighty God guide you and protect you in a peaceful place. Rest in peace Muna
Muna may have suffered on earth, but my prayer is that the ever merciful God will grant him eternal rest. A lesson for us all – don't live with ur past or mourn the dead eternally, carry on with ur life and give meaning to it. Muna wound't have died if he had not taken to drinking as reported here cos of the parents' death. In any way, may a befitting burial be given to him.
Muna no body wil judge u. Dat hw God wnt it. Al i pray is God’s mercy 2 grant u a successful rest. Amen
we love u but God love u more May or gentle soul rest in peace
May his sou rest in peace.Amen
AM SO SORRY MY BROTHER FOR ALL D PAIN U WENT TRU HERE ON EARTH. RIP.
My dear bro, may ur gentle soul rest in d bosom of d lord, u will 4ever be in our heart nd be rememberd, we luv u so much nd we miss u too, rest well bro
Muna you continue to rest in bossom of the Almighty GOD,AMEN!!!
May his sou rest in perfect peace he was a great actor and in spite of his problems he respected his work, how I so wish he took his health serious and seek help when he struggle financial to pay for his treatment R.I.P. brother
may his soul rest in peace he was my best actor
May his nd deceased actors soul rest in peace.amen
when i heard of his shocking death on 19 of this month i couldn’t believe my eyes well what can we say may his soul rest in peace Amen.but my happiness now is that he was married and had two kids he can now rest in peace.
May God grant u enternal rest. Amen. R.I.P Muna.
You where my best actor after Genevieve i loved your movies dear brother, the foot-print you left will never be forgotten, i wish you took your health and seek for assistance more serious. With a heavy heart R.I.P brother
what about Muna’s siblings?
muna rest in peace nollywood fans loves you so much and will miss you
RIP MUNA
MUNA, MAY UR GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE. AMEN.
Muna may ur soul rest in perfect peace amen.
Wow…it so sad to here this shocking news, he was a very good actor that I really used to admired, he was so courageous…may his soul rest in perfect peace…only God knows what tommorow brings!!!!!!!
have been your favorite fans.wat a loss.RIP
We Miss U Bro R.i.p U Are Such A Great Guy
may his soul test
may his soul rest in peace. amen
rip dear. we lv u bt God lvs u most
for thy lord kowest the best for u, sleep in thy lord. Amen!
rest in perpetual peace munah and i pray God console your family. i am one of your fans that really love your movies.
we all miss him.may his soul rest in peace
May his soul rest in peace .I luv u sweetheart. You are my best actor.a hero is gone.we all love you.save journey
Too sad to loose potencial talent like Muna (RIP)
You shouldn't have waited until his death to reveal these anomalies. May his soul rest in peace.
What a world ,it is a pity that muna is no more to seen,Big actor, nite well in the bosom of the Lord,we are going to miss your presence .may almighty God grant you rest. Rest in perfect peace!Amen /Amen ooooooooooo muna go well. We Love you.
May d Lord ve mercy n grant d soul of Muna eternal rest. RIP Muna obiekwe
you were one of the actor i always look up to,your death came to me as the saddest news i ever hear in my life.my happiness is you have a family that will keep your existent alive.Your life being after death,i pray that our creator will give you an enternal rest in our LORD JESUS CHIRST,Amen
may munas soul rest in the bosom of the lord
Odigo ka oga adi?many stories follow the exit of he who matters
So Muna is dead. So painful. Perhaps this will certainly correct some things in the minds of many especially those who do not want to say, because of what people might say. It is quite a pity Muna is no more, may he rest in peace.
R.i.p muna, only the good Lord knows how much i’ll miss u. All i hav is this picture on my phone that i hold close to see ur face everyday.
May ur gentle soul and all the departed rest in the bossom of the lord Amen….R.I.P
I feel 4 ur family, may u soul gently rest in perfect peace
May his soul rest in parfect peace
Muna may ur soul rest in parfect peace Amen
May de soul of muna rest in de bosom of Abraham, ad may his gud lacasy exist 4ever
May ur. Gentle soul rest in d bossom of the lord amen
indeed he was a great actor,he left his footprint on the surface of the earth. Am so proud of u an independent man may your gentle soul rest in peace. Amen
Rest in peace man God will give de industry de fortitude 2 bear de loss
Sleep on beautiful soul.you fought like a man..God will grant you external rest
Muna may your gentle soul rest in perfect peace.
Rest In Eternal Life
may God grant u eternal rest and may your soul rest in perfect peace
may God grant your soul eternal rest Amen
May his soul rest in peace n mercy of God Prevail
Life here on earth is not forever but a journey of pass over Muna you were a great actor your work left a smile on many peopl… May God’s light shine on your beautiful soul.Rest in peace. Amen
Hmmmm! farewell brother… It’s painfull!
Wot we are he was & wot he is we will be one day! fans tink over this¥
really its a pity
feb 7 2015 10.25 M C R muna may ur soul rest in peace aman,
May ur soul rest in peace big bro.
Muna i was so touched when i heard that u are no more…Muna why didnt you disclose your illness pls. i like watching yr movies. May Your Soul Rest In Peace
May ur gentle soul rest in perfect peace
RIP brother God be wit u always
May his soul rest in peace
Is better for to beg than wasting my life just to live a private. What he did was very wrong but happen has happened. God knows the best.PEST IN PEACE WE LOVE☆☆☆☆
Muna may ur soul rest we love u buh God loves u more till we meet.
REST IN PEACE MUNA.
God that gives is the one that takes
you should have tried to tell your colleagues the problem u we’re facing through, well even if you beg it doesn’t mean anything cos as long as you’ll be alive.The could have contributed…. well they say your a private person.Rip muna
muna R I P in Jesus name
May the soul for Muna rest in perfect peace, im really devastated, this man was a big hero, i like the way he was acting in the movies. All Africans will miss u Muna, i would like to send my condolences to Muna’s family in the name of God.
May d soul of muna nd d fateful departed rest in peace i pray dat d almighty will grant d family heart to bear dis great loss;rest in peace bro
My bro muna missing u ‘(R.I.P)
Death is our last enemy dat jehovah wil take away when his son jesus began his rule. his family should bear it though it is painful. muna wil one day come back to life.
Good night muna till we meet again in the day time
Rest in peace, a legend in the making
GOD accept his soul
Nawa oooh so dis hw u pay her back upon her caring as a wife u still acted like dis to her may god help u out
