

A former Deputy Comptroller General, DCG, of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, Mohammed Babandede has been appointed as the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration following the sack of the former Immigration boss, Martin Abeshi, who was appointed into the position by President Muhammadu Buhari last September.

Here are seven things to know about him.

1.Mohammed Babandede hails from Jigawa State.

2.He was born in 1963, he is 53 years old.

3.He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in History/Islamic Studies and also has a Masters degree in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice.

4. Prior to his recent appointment, He was the DCG, Operations & Passports, a position he attained in January 2014.

5.He also served as ACG Passport at the Immigration headquarters between December 2012 to January 2014.

6.He has been awarded as Member of the Order of the Federal Republic, MFR.

7.9. He is currently the longest service top officer in the NIS.