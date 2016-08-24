The Common Wealth Of Zion’s Assembly(COZA) is said to be an international church set to reach out to the ‘unreached’ in this present generation.

The founder of Common Wealth Of Zion’s Assembly(COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo is known for his exceptional and flamboyant tastes both personally and even in the way he runs his church.

Here are 7 times Pastor Biodun might have proven he may be the most stylish pastor in Nigeria:

1 Office

Pastor Biodun’s office is designed with state-of-the-art furniture. It is a wonder to behold.

2 Car

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo recently flaunted his porsche on social media which is said to be the very first in Nigeria.

3 Church Auditorium\Environment

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo’s church auditorium and surrounding is ethereal. It will leave you breathless.

4 Workforce

Pastor Biodun’s workforce is just as unique as he is and they are quite stylish too.

5 Dress Sense

He has an impeccable dress sense.

6 Expensive Vacations

He takes time out to go on exotic vacation with his kids.

7 Lavish Parties

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo threw a lavish all white yacht birthday party in Dubai.