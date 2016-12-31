Osun State Police Command has arrested a 72-year-old, Idris Ajao for being in possession of a female human skull. Ajao who claims to be bricklayer, was arrested today while transporting the human part to Iwo.

When interrogated, he said a herbalist by the name Tajudeen Jawesola, had asked him to exhume skulls from graves in a cemetery in return for N10,000.

He was caught while exhuming one of the corpse buried in the cemetery. He blamed his act on the devil, saying it was a “big mistake”

“It was Jawesola that asked me to get the human skull for him. Everybody knows Jawesola to be a herbalist and he wanted to use the human skull to do his work. He said he would give me N10, 000. I should not have listened to him. It is a mistake” he said