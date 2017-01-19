Unknown persons on January 17 strangled to death a 76-year-old Pa Sandys Omadeli Uvwoh to death at his home in Number 1, Akugbe Street home, Enerhen, Uvwie Government area of Delta State.

The late Uvwoh was a former Community Trust Chairman of oil rich Ugborodo community in Warri South-West Local Government Area of the state.

About 10 men, all masked, stormed his home in the early hours of the day, locked his wife and children inside a room before strangulating the community leader who many described as as fearless man.

Confirming the incident, the state police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka, said the incident happened at about 5am.

“We have received report of the death of Pa Sandys Omadeli Uvwoh. He was allegedly murdered at about 5a.m., Tuesday, by masked men at his home. The DPO, Enerhen Division, is already leading a team investigating the matter before the Command gives a detailed report.”