A 77-year-old Akwa Ibom man according to reports performs amazing, extraordinary things such pulling a car with his teeth and eating bottles.

The aged man called Super Sampson, the World Sampson or Super Dragon is so strong that he cannot be pulled down by 15 men.

A Facebook user, Owoh Etukudo shares photos from his show held on 29th December, 2016 at his hometown; Ikot Eyo, Nsit Ubium L.G.A.

Read his post below;



“Today I had the rare privilege to take this shot with The World Sampson, Super Dragon who had gone far across the globe performing shows in major continent including Europe, Asia and England to mention but few, He has been in the system since 1960 -2000 and he is still active in service”.

“World Sampson was/is still a personality, an Icon that is sort after wherever and whenever the name is mention, an indigene of Ikot Eyo in Nsit Ubium L.G.A, Aks.

“#World_Sampson was one among the highly placed icon like Tizan Esshiet, a world heavy weight boxing champion, #The_Mandators; a renounced reggae musician that made the list in the then 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s till late 2000’s in the social atmosphere.”

See more amazing photos below;