Yesterday, May 9 was the 30th death anniversary of Nigerian national and stateman, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. He played a key role in the independence movement of this great nation.

Apart from his face being on 100 Naira notes, some other achievements of the late sage who hailed from Ikenne, Ogun State are catalogued below;

1.) He named Nigeria’s national currency as ‘Naira’ when he was the Federal Commissioner for Finance. The late sage took the name of Nigeria and collapsed it as ‘Naira’

2.) Awolowo introduced free primary education for all and free health care for children in the Western Region.

3. )He established the first television station in Africa in 1959.

4. )He also erected the first skyscraper in tropical Africa:the Cocoa House (still the tallest in Ibadan).

5.) Awo as fondly called was conferred by President Shehu Shagari with the title of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), the first and only non-president to be so honoured in recognition of his sterling qualities and contributions to the service of the country.

6.) He was the first individual in the modern era to be named Leader of the Yorubas (Yoruba: Asiwaju Omo Oodua), a title which has come over time to be conventionally ascribed to his successors as the recognized political leader of the Yoruba peoples of Nigeria.

7.) The man widely believed by admirers to be the best President Nigeria never had was the first Leader of Government Business and Minister of Local Government and Finance and first Premier of the Western Region under Nigeria’s parliamentary system, from 1952 to 1959.

8.) In 1949 he founded the Nigerian Tribune, the oldest surviving private Nigerian newspaper, which he used to spread nationalist consciousness among his fellow Nigerians.

9.) The party he founded, Action Group was the first to move the motion for Nigeria’s independence in the federal parliament and he obtained internal self-government for the Western Region in 1957.

10.) The University of Ife was renamed Obafemi Awolowo University on 12 May 1987 in honour of Chief Obafemi Awolowo first premier of the Western Region of Nigeria, whose brainchild the university was.