Below are the top stories that made the headlines during the week;

1.) Ambode Orders VIOs To Leave Lagos Roads

Vehichle Inspection Officers were on Monday, May 8 ordered off Lagos roads by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The Governor’s order was for the compulsory training and retaining of all public workers in the state irrespective of cadres.

The VIOs removal is a temporary.

2.) Confusion Over Buhari’s Letter To National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari had before going on an indefinite medical trip on Sunday, May 7 written the National Assembly that he was putting his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo in charge but Senator Ohuabunwa faulted the ambiguity in the President’s letter.

Buhari had indicated Osinbajo would now be the coordinating Vice President instead of acting President. Senator Ohuabunwa was countered by his colleagues before the Senate eventually declared Yemi Osinbajo as the Acting President.

3.) Massive Shake-Up In The Army

147 Commanding officers were redeployed in the North Eastern part of the country.

Lucky Irabor who achieved some success while he led the battle against insurgents in the region, was redeployed to head the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

Also redeployed is Victor Ezugwu, acting general officer commanding, 7 division of the army, who is now replaced by IM Yusuf, a brigadier-general among others.

4.) Osinbajo Holds Closed Door Meeting With Sambo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo held a closed door meeting with former Vice President Namadi Sambo on Wednesday, May 10 inside his office at the presidential villa in Abuja.

On the purpose of his visit, Sambo said it was a familiarisation one that he and successor had been exchanging messages even before the day he visited.

5.) National Assembly Publishes Its Budget and Passes 2017 Budget

The 2017 budget put at N7.44 trillion was on Thursday, May 11 passed by the National Assembly while the lawmakers also made public of their budget after so many years of secrecy.

The publication of the National Assembly’s budget came after intense pressure that the legislative arm should made public their budget.

6.) Osinbajo Says Buhari Treats Him Like A Son

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo had on a visit to the palace of the Emir of Katsina disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has taken him like a brother and also treats him like a son.

His comment was faulted by a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode who wondered how a 60-year-old man could utter such a statement.

7.) Appeal Court Overturns Omatseye’s Conviction

Former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Raymond Omatseye had his conviction overturned by the Appeal Court on Thursday, May 11.

Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Lagos State Division of the Court of Appeal had on June 6, 2016 sentenced him to five years imprisonment after covicting him of 24 out of the 27 counts pressed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

8.) Week Of Big Society Weddings

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s son, Olujonwo and Tope Adebutu, daughter of Premier Lotto owner, Chief Kessington Adebutu had their traditional wedding on Thursday with dignitaries and friends of the former President and Baba Ijebu in attendance. The Wedding went on despite the groom’s mother’s opposition.

Another big wedding held yesterday as Halima, daughter of former military ruler, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida wedded Auwal Abdullai, the Sarkin Sudan of Gombe. The wedding had top Nigerian politicians and private politicians including former President Goodluck Jonathan, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Former Lagos State Governor and a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu in attendance.

It was gathered that 26 private jets, four police and air force aircraft landed in Minna.