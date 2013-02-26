“I received a note listing some girls as suspected lesbians who also planned to burn down the school on December 10th, we embarked on investigations to unearth the truth,” Ms Nyambog’i revealed. Those who confessed to being lesbians were forgiven, counseled and readmitted but those who denied were sent home.
The parents of those sent home have however mounted a strong defence to the allegations claiming that their girls were beaten during the interrogations in order to admit by force.Also, Anglican run St James Girls High School in Zimbabwe has been hit by a lesbian sex scandal which has resulted in the expulsion of pupils, one of them for offering a teacher sex in exchange for lenience after being caught in the act.
The scandal reportedly started in June when two Form Six pupils were caught by fellow pupils in the middle of the night having a nice time under the sheets, BMetro reported. A report was made to the school authorities.After a probe, the two girls (names withheld) were suspended for two weeks. According to a source, the pupils showed remorse during the disciplinary hearing and promised to give up the lesbian antics. On returning to school after serving the sentence, the two are said to have kept a distance from each other.
“Everyone was convinced that they had indeed stopped their behaviour. They even stopped talking to each other and we all thought that the relationship was over. Little did we know that we were being fooled,” said a source.
