Nigeria lost her second civilian leader of the fourth Republic, Umaru Musa Yar’adua on May 5, 2010 after suffering from Pericarditis.

Yar’adua who from his precedessor, former President Olusegun Obasanjo on May 29, 2007 died before the completion of his four years tenure.

He made it known that his administration would be working on a seven point agenda that included Power and Energy, Infrastructure, Food Security, Wealth Creation, Transport Sector, Land Reforms and Security.

Though he died while still in power, he still managed acheived 8 notables things which are stated below;

1.) The former Katsina State Governor initiated the Niger-Delta Amnesty Programme which saw hundreds of youth, particularly those that took arms against the state going abroad for studies and professional training.

2. Yar’Adua initiated the Abuja-Kaduna rail route which was commissioned by incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari in July 2016.

3.) He recommended the dredging of River Niger after 40 years.

4.) Reversed some of ex-president Obasanjo’s decisions considered to be against the national interest such as the sale of three refineries.

5.) He released the N10 billion Lagos State local government councils’ funds withheld by Obasanjo.

6.) Under his watch, the courts regained their freedom. They handed down verdicts that cancelled political victories even though his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was the victim.

7.) The late President completed 13 of major highway works he inherited from his predecessor.

8.) He was Nigeria’s first ever president to declare his assets.