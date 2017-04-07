Former Chief of Army Staff who served under the military administration of Late Gen. Sani Abacha, Ishaya Bamaiyi last Thursday, March 30 launched a book titled ‘Vindication of a General’ which has shed some light on the efforts put in by some powerful people in order for Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to emerge as President in 1999.

The former army chief was discharged and acquitted on April 2, 2008 after he alongside former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to Gen Abacha, Maj. Hamza al-Mustapha, and others were charged for the attempted murder of Guardian Newspaper Publisher, Alex Ibru.

Although some of the claims in the 252-page book have been disputed in some quarters, Nigerian Monitor brings to you of a few notable quotes in the book;

1.) Was Opposed To The Return Former Head Of State, Olusegun Obasanjo To Power

“He (Abubakar) started holding meetings with Generals Babangida and Aliyu Gusau. I was receiving reports of their getting together. I did not bother myself about such meetings because I knew we were not staying long in government.

“Unknown to me, Gen. Abubakar had already committed himself to Generals Babangida, TY Danjuma, and Aliyu Gusau on General Obasanjo’s coming in to take over from him – a proposal I totally objected to, which I told Generals Abubakar, TY Danjuma, and Aliyu Gusau in very clear terms.

“My stand did not go down well with the generals, and Gen. Abubakar started feeling unsafe. He started using some officers, especially from Intelligence, to write all sorts of reports against me saying I was too ambitious and wanted to be the Commander in Chief since no one would have stopped me from taking over after General Abacha’s death.”

2.) Battle For Abacha’s Successor

“We returned from Kano and went into the Chambers to decide who would become the Commander in Chief. While in Kano, some senior officers had decided that the COAS (Bamaiyi) would take over the government

As soon as we got into the chambers, Abdulsalami Abubakar started distributing papers as if there were going to be an election. Meanwhile, people were there with Bibles and Qurans because they did not know who the Commander in Chief was going to be.

“It took a lot of persuasion to get the officers to accept Gen. Abubakar. This was why during the swearing in of the Commander in Chief, the Quran and the Bible were brought into the chambers unknown to many officers and the PRC members.

When it was my turn, I got up and announced we had all agreed that Gen. Abubakar was to be the Commander in Chief and had been promoted to a four-star general. Abubakar was sitting next me. That was how we succeeded in making Gen. Abubakar the Commander in Chief in spite of his record of conviction.”

Note: Abubakar was convicted by a court martial sometime between 1970 and 1972 for tampering with soldiers’ salaries.

3.) Abacha Never Looted Nigeria’s Money, Describes It As A Media Creation

“I am not defending Abacha, I am not saying things did not go wrong, What I know is that we sat down and agreed that the monies should be kept in a place so that we can have access to them. I don’t know if something else happened after that period.”

“If you remember, we had problems in Sierra Leone and Liberia once and it was monies from the Abacha regime that we used to buy weapons and ammunition to help the fight.

“I am happy that the former minister of finance said the money was not looted but things happened and when things happen like that and you are not there to defend yourself, rumours will just be flying,” he said.

“What I know is that things do happen and I know that Abacha did very well for the country. If we see him from the bad aspect, we should also look at his good aspect and remember him for the good things he did for the country. That is why I said Abacha loot is a media creation.”

4.) Implicated In Attempted Murder Of Guardian Publisher, Alex Ibru

“In October 1999, General Gusau told my brother, Senator Danladi Bamaiyi that he wanted to see me. I suspected the call. I left Zuru for Abuja. When I got to Abuja, I went to see Gusau in his office. He told me an investigation was on and that CP Danbaba said I had authorized him to issue a weapon with which Mr. Alex Ibru was shot.

“I asked him, ‘As COAS, would I need any weapon from the police?’ I told him I did not know anything about it and did not believe Danbaba would have said that.

“He directed me to go and think about it and see him on 12 October 1999. I told him there was nothing to think about because what I had told him was the truth. On 13 October, I went to see him and he asked me if I had thought about what he had told me. I told him I had nothing to think about.

“General Gusau told me I was under arrest and directed Cmnd Brigade of Guards, Brig. Gen. Alex Mshelbwala, to take me to a place prepared to detain me, which turned out to be my guest house while I was COAS, inside Fort IBB.

5.) N10m Bribe: Alleged Yemi Osinbajo Was Directed To Convict Him When He Was Lagos State Attorney-General

‘We were in prison until we were taken to court in Lagos on December 22, 1999 to face Justice Alabi, who was said to have been called to Abuja with the Attorney-General and Lagos State Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Osinbajo.

“They were said to have been directed to convict us at all costs within six months. Unknown to our persecutors, we had a lot of sympathy within the Presidency, the Police, and the DSS. As such, whatever instructions were passed to them got to us within a short while. I applied for bail even though I knew it would not be granted. After the argument by my counsel and the counter-argument by the state, led by the A-G, the case was adjourned without a date for ruling on my bail application.

“After some days, one Mr. Martins came to prison to visit Al Mustapha, who came and told me that he had been sent by Justice Ade Alabi to discuss my bail issue. He told me the judge was ready to grant me bail if I would give him N10 million.

6.) Reveals IBB Promoted Indiscipline In The Armed Forces

“I was then the Commander Officer Guards Battalion, Keffi. The unit was in charge of security for Abuja, and it handled General Buhari’s security anytime he was in Abuja. Discipline was thrown to the winds when General Babangida used majors to arrest Gen. Buhari, a head of state and a major general.

These majors had known Babangida at the Defence Academy, and he mostly influenced their postings to the armoured corps.

“It was bad enough that junior officers were used to arrest a head of state, a major general, but these same majors were compensated by being appointed as military governor.

As a result of their special relationship with President Babangida, these majors had free access to the President. It got to a stage that senior officers who wanted to see the President had to go through them.

7.) Betrayal Of Abiola By NADECO Led To His Detention, Eventual Death

‘A lot has been said about late Chief Abiola’s arrest and efforts toward his release. The fact remains that NADECO members paid only lip service to Abiola’s release after deceiving him into declaring himself President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. If they were sincere and actually supported him, they would have accompanied him to where he declared himself President.

It is also obvious that Abiola was abandoned after his death, which some people suspected that it had the support of some NADECO members. After Abiola’s death, one would have expected some reactions at least from Lagos, but there was no reaction anywhere,”

8.) Addresses Allegations US budgeted $50m For “Abacha Project” With The Intention To Destabilise Nigeria

The Abacha project (AP) was said to be a US-sponsored plot with a budget of US$50m meant to destabilise Nigeria. Of this amount, the sum of $10m was said to have found its way into the military already. A member observed that, of recent, money had been changing hands in the military…

The question of having anything to do with the US Embassy was most embarrassing….The Abacha project was unknown to me. I believe it was an invention of the writers. They wrote that the Abacha Project was said to be a US-sponsored plot with a budget of $50m which they claimed was passed through me to the military.

“I believe these people deceived Abacha till he died. To the best of my knowledge, there was never anything between the Nigerian Army and the United States of America to destabilise the Abacha government. The officers who attended this meeting must have been Abacha’s greatest enemies and made Abacha ineffective toward his end.”