The Oxford Committee for Famine Relief (OXFAM) on Monday, January 16 published a new report of eight men who own the same wealth as the 3.6 billion people who make up the poorest half of humanity.

The publication was to mark the annual meeting of political and business leaders in Davos.

Below are the eight richest men in the world;

1.) Bill Gates: America founder of Microsoft (net worth $75 billion)

2.) Amancio Ortega: Spanish founder of Inditex which owns the Zara fashion chain (net worth $67 billion)

3.) Warren Buffett: American CEO and largest shareholder in Berkshire Hathaway (net worth $60.8 billion)

4.) Carlos Slim Helu: Mexican owner of Grupo Carso (net worth: $50 billion)

5.) Jeff Bezos: American founder, chairman and chief executive of Amazon (net worth: $45.2 billion)

6.) Mark Zuckerberg: American chairman, chief executive officer, and co-founder of Facebook (net worth $44.6 billion)

7.) Larry Ellison: American co-founder and CEO of Oracle (net worth $43.6 billion)

8.) Michael Bloomberg: American founder, owner and CEO of Bloomberg LP (net worth: $40 billion)