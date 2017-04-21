Boko Haram terrorists killed eight soldiers, wounded 11 others in two separate attacks in three days according to reliable military sources, PREMIUM TIMES reports.

An army battalion was also sacked by the extremists in which the army formations involved in the incidents also lost several arms and ammunition, and called for urgent restocking of their armouries.

The first incident, involving troops deployed at the Forward Operating Base in Sabon Gari, Borno State, occurred at about 6 p.m. on Monday, April 17 when over 200 Boko Haram terrorists on motorcycles suddenly descended on the base.

The terrorists, according to those familiar with the incidents, had five gun trucks on which twin barrel artillery guns were mounted.

The Nigerian troops fought back gallantly, but were dislodged from their location after about an hour of fierce battle.

Five soldiers were killed in action while nine others were seriously injured. Four other soldiers are yet to be found as at the time of this report

Army authorities did not immediately comment about the development.

It was gathered that hours after the unit retreated from its Sabon Gari base, the surviving troops, along with reinforcements from 25 Brigade, returned to the location in several armoured cars and buses.

The counterattack was largely successful, but the army is currently lamenting the loss of their equipment, arms and ammunition in the incident.

But two days later, just as the army was trying to address the loss caused it by that incident, troops of 82 Division Task Force Battalion ran into an IED ambush laid by the terrorists.

That attack occurred at about 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 19, while the soldiers were on administrative patrol

along the Ngoshe-Bokkotinta-Pulka axis.

Three soldiers were killed in the incident while two were wounded.

The troops also lost one gun truck, one mine lab detector device and four AK 47 rifles.

Sources revealed that a large number of terrorists were killed in the two incidents while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.