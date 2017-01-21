This week has had it all from the accidental bombing of a civilian community in Rann, Borno State to the crisis in Gambia and just yesterday, the inauguration of Donald Trump as US 45th President among others.

Below are the biggest stories that made the headlines during the week;

1.) Twin Bomb Explosions At University Of Maiduguri

Twin bomb explosions rocked the Institution in Borno State in the early hours of Monday, January 16 with casualties recorded. A Professor in the University, Aliyu Mani was among the casulties of the explosion that occured in a mosque while the second blast killed only the suicide bomber.

It was not immediately clear who organised the attack until the usual culprit, Boko Haram leader, Ahmed Shekau claimed responsiblity for the bombing.

2.) Legendary Musician, William Onyeabor Dies

The musician famously known for his song ‘When the going is smooth and good’ died at 70 and his death was confirmed by his first son, Charles that his father died peacefully on Monday January 16, 2017 at his palace in Enugu”.

Before his death, Onyeabor had 10 studio albums, has a cult following especially outside Nigeria.

The late singer was a remarkably elusive musician who, in the 1970s and ‘80s made ground-breaking, futuristic, synth-heavy electronic music that was far ahead of its time.

In his first ever radio appearance on the Lauren Laverne Show on BBC 6 Music in December 2014, he said ‘I only create music that will help the world’.

3.) Accidental Bombing Of A Civilian Community In Rann, Borno

A Nigerian Air Force fighter jet on Tuesday accidentally dropped a bomb inside the Rann refugee camp in Borno State leaving many people feared dead and several others injured. Among the dead and injured were foreign aid workers with the International Red Cross among others.

Some survivors of the airstrike denied claims that the bombing was accidental as they said they were bombed three times.

4.) The Gambian Crisis

Winner of the Gambian December 1 presidential election, Adama Barrow was inaugurated in his country’s embassy in neighbouring Senegal where he was tactically taken to by ECOWAS Leaders including our own President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was moved there to guarantee his safety because Yahya Jammeh had refused to vacate presidency and after threats of military attack by ECOWAS Troops and intense political negotiations, he finally succumbed and has agreed to go on exile.

It is being mooted in some quarters that he would likely be exiled in Guinea.

5.) Arrest And Release Of Premium Times Publisher And Journalist

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force on Thursday swooped on the Abuja head office of online newspaper, PREMIUM TIMES after a complaint filed by Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai. The arrests came days after the newspaper turned down the army’s demand to retract news stories about the Nigerian Army and its operations.

The arrested publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi the newpaper’s judiciary correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu were later released late in the night of the same day they were arrested.

6.) President Muhammadu Buhari’s 10-Day Leave

The president wrote to the National Assembly on Thursday of his intention to embark on a 10-day leave and that his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo who was in faraway Switzerland for Davos would be the acting president.

News later filtered in that the President was going to the UK for his medical leave.

7.) MMM Accounts Remain Blocked Despite Announcing Return

Participants of Popular Ponzi Scheme still cannot get access to their accounts despite the fact the scheme announced its return on January 13, a day behind schedule.

The inability to gain access to their accounts have left participants frustrated and left many of them questioning if the comeback was really worth it.

8.) Donald Trump Sworn In

The Republican Billionaire was finally sworn in as the 45th US president on Friday in Washinghton D.c.

Recall he shocked almost everyone when he defeated widely accepted Democrats nominee, Hillary Clinton in the November 8 Presidential election