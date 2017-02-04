Below are the stories that made the headlines during the week;

1.) Apostle Johnson Suleman Honours DSS Invitation

The Founder and President of the Omega Fire Ministries (OFM), Apostle Suleman on Monday honoured the invitation of the Department of State Services (DSS) over the inciting comments he made concerning Christians killing Fulani herdsmen rampaging the country.

Suleman was later released that same day.

2.) HIV/AIDS Cure Discovered

It was reported during the week that Prof. Maduike Ezeibe, a researcher at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Abia has discovered the cure for the viral HIV/AIDS disease. The Professor of Veterinary Medicine and Clinical Virology, said that the drug was produced with Aluminum Silicate and Magnesium Silicate (Synthetic Aluminum-Magnesium Silicate).

Although the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole has denied knowledge of the said cure.

3.) Lagos Police Vows To Stop Nationwide Protest

The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni told Nigerians due to intelligence reports, he would not allow the proposed Nationwide protest against the Federal Government over the current hardship in the country to go ahead.

Recall that Music star, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2face had through his social media platform told Nigerians he would be leading a Nationwide protest on February 6.

4.) Customs Declare Wanted Two Officers

The Nigeria Customs Service declared wanted two officers that cleared a container laden with 661 pump-action rifles recovered in the Mile 2 Apapa area of Lagos State.

The wanted men, Abdullahi I and Odiba Haruna Inah later submitted themselves to the Federal Operations Unit, Ikeja, on Wednesday for interrogation.

5.) Ambode Okays Death Penalty For Kidnappers In Lagos State

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode signed the Prohibition of the Act of Kidnapping Law that imposes a penalty of life imprisonment on kidnapping for ransom and which also stipulates that where a victim dies in the course of kidnap, the suspect is liable on conviction to death.

6.) Rivers State Police Commissioner Dies

Francis Bolaji Odesanya passed on in faraway India where he was undergoing treatment for Kidney failure. Tributes have been pouring in for the late commissioner who oversaw the December 3 Rivers Rerun Elections into legislative positions.

7.) Professor Blasts 2face For Organising Protest

Professor Akindele Adetoye blasted 2face for organising a nationwide protest against the Federal Government. Adetoye took to his Facebook page to call the artiste an ‘illiterate, someone who has had sex with all manners of girls’ as if that has anything to do with protest he plans on leading.

The Professor later apologised to 2face for his senseless words and that the passion he has for Nigeria made him make such comments.

8.) James Ibori Returns To Nigeria

Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja on Saturday morning where he was picked up by operatives of the Department of State Services for interrogation.

Recall the former Governor who was imprisoned for money laudering was recently released from a UK prison after serving half of his 13-year sentence.