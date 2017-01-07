This week has served us some juicy stories- from the rescue of another Chibok schoolgirl and her baby to John Obi’s move to China among others. The biggest stories that were reported during the week have been handpicked for your convenience.

Read the biggest headlines below;

1.) Arrest Of Top Boko Haram At Private Residence Of A Local Government Chairman In Borno

News broke this week that a top Boko Commander was arrested in private residence of the Caretaker Chairman of Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State, Shettima Mafa. The Nigerian Army on Thursday, January 5 confirmed the arrest of LG chairman and the vice chairman of Kaga local government in the same state of being ‘Big Supporters” of the dreaded group.

2.) Nigerian Army Rescues Another Chibok Schoolgirl With Her Baby



One of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram, Rakiya Abubakar with her baby were rescued by troops of 27 Brigade near Sambisa forest in Borno. Her rescue has brought to a total of 29 out of the over 200 Chibok school girls abducted by the Islamist terrorist group in 2014.

3.) Payment Of N5,000 Monthly To Poor Nigerians

The Federal Government finally started the payment of N5,000 monthly stipends to poor Nigerians as the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led Government promised during their campaign before being winning the 2015 general elections.

4.) MMM Nigeria Assures Participants Of January 14 Return Date

Popular investment scheme, MMM assured participants that they will be back in operation on January 14. It should be recalled that accounts of participants were blocked since December 2016, so the reassurance was to put participants’ minds at rest.

5.) Nigerians Still Happy And Having Fun Despite Recession

All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun made a huge claim that despite the hardship being experienced in this current administration, Nigerians are still happy and having fun. Well maybe he didn’t get the memo that Nigerians will always celebrate during the festive season as he made the statement on new year day.

6.) Nigeria’s Saratu Atta Appointed As Personal Assistant To Ghana’s President

Ex-wife of Femi Fani-Kayode, Saratu Atta was appointed by then Ghana’s President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo as his personal assistant. Her work begins today, January 7 as Nana Akufo-Addo has been sworn-in.

7.) Mikel Moves To China

Super Eagles of Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel announced his transfer from English side, Chelsea to Chinese Super league clubside, Tianjin TEDA. His new move earns him 140, 000 pounds per week, a big upgrade to his former wage.

8.) Pastor Adeboye Retires

Earlier this morning, January 7, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye announced his retirement as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Though he will still be leading the Church globally, he announced Pastor Joshua Obayemi as his replacement for the G.O in charge of Nigeria.