Below are the major stories that made the headlines during the week

1.) President Muhammadu Buhari’s Death Rumours

The rumoured death of President Muhammadu Buhari who is in the United Kindgom for his 10-day vacation went viral during the week.

It was reported he would undergo medical check during his stay there but speculations that he had died didn’t stop despite the fact his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina insisted he is not ill.

2.) Attempted Arrest Of Apostle Suleman

Following controversial comments attributed to him that he had instructed his security men to kill any Fulani herdsmen found around him or his church premises and his charge to Christians to kill muslims in light of the Southern Kaduna Killings, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) attempted to arrest in at Midas hotel in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.

If not for the timely intervention of Governor Ayodele Fayose who came to his rescue, the DSS attempt would have been a success

3.) Buchi Emecheta Dies

Renowned novelist and Literary icon, Buchi Emecheta died on Tuesday in London at age 72. She was the author of several novels including the Joys of Motherhood, the Bride Price, Second-Class Citizen amongst others.

4.) Speculations Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Has Been Asked To Resign

As Buhari’s death rumours grow, there were insinuations in some quarters that some Governors held a meeting with Senate President Bukola Saraki as regarding the presidency. The alleged meeting was to tell Osinbajo to resign so Saraki could step in.

Saraki has denied his alleged involvement in such motive and an aide to President Buhari, Ojudu also rejected the claims.

5.) Corruption Should Be Legalised

Senator Omoyele Omogunwa from Ondo State who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress made a shocking call on Wednesday that corruption should be legalised in the country.

He explained that if corruption was legalised, Nigerians who stole public funds would use the looted funds in building factories and industries in the country, instead of having them stashed away abroad.

6.) 2face To Lead Nationwide Protest

Music Legend, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2face announced via his Instagram page his intention to lead a nationwide protest on February 5 against the Federal Government.

The proposed protest is not unconnected to the recession and inflation of prices of goods and services the country is currently grappling with.

7.) President Buhari Writes Senate Over Lawal And Magu

The President re-nominated Ibrahim Magu to be confirmed as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and also wrote the lawmaking house that he would not sack Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal despite their recommendation.

8.) Big Brother Nigeria

The Big Brother Nigeria reality show being shot in South Africa began on Sunday and the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed ordered the National Broadcasting Commission to probe while the show is not being held in the Nigeria.

The Minister said the NBC should determine whether Multi-Choice, by shooting the show in South Africa, has breached the Nigerian Broadcasting Code in any way, as well as the issue of possible deceit, since the viewing public was never told that the event would be staged outside Nigeria.