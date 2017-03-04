Below are the biggest stories that made the headlines during the week;

1.) Police Attack Peace Corps Abuja Headquarters

Men of the Nigeria Police Force in conjunction with the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and soldiers attacked the Peace Corps Headquarters on Tuesday, February 28.

The Peace Corps National Commandant, Amb. (Dr.) Dickson Akoh and 47 others were arrested and detained before they were released on Thursday, March 2.

2.) Soludo, Utomi, Others Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison

A Former Central bank of Nigeria Governor, Charles Soludo in company of Pat Utomi among other key Igbo leaders on Tuesday, February 28 visited Kuje Prison where the detained leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu is being held for treasonable offences.

The Igbo leaders later demanded for the immediate release of the Biafran leader for the sake of ‘national cohesion.’

3.) PDP Governors Hold Meeting With Jonathan

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party led by its Governors’ forum chairman and the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose had a crucial meeting on Tuesday night, February 28 with former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan at his Abuja residence on the way to resolve the leadership crisis facing the party.

4.) Onnoghen Confirmed

The hitherto acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday, March 1 as the substantive CJN after what seemed to be an endless wait for his name to be forwarded to the Senate by the Presidency for confirmation.

5.) Court Dismisses Six Charges Against Biafran Leader

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Wendesday dismissed six of the 11 charges filed by the Federal Government against the detained leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The charges dismissed bordered on “ownership of unlawful society, illegal importation of radio transmitters and researching on how to make improvised explosive devices”.

6.) Niger Delta Militants Threaten To Blow Up South African Companies In Nigeria

In what might be seen as an act of retaliation for the attack on Nigerian-owned businesses and Nigerian in South Africa by its nationals, a coalition of Niger Delta militants issued a statement on Thursday, March 2 threatening to blow up South African investments in the country like MTN, Multichoice (owner of DSTV) among others.

The coalition added that if the Federal Government failed to shut them down within one month,they would go ahead with their threat.

7.) Moroccan King Speaks With Buhari On Phone

President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently in the United Kingdom and King Mohammed VI of Morocco had a telephone conversation where the latter asked about the former’s health and also discussed the current stage of the Morocco-Nigeria Atlantic crude oil pipeline project.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina who confirmed the phone conversation through a statement he issued on Thursday said it was the Moroccan King who initiated the call.

8.) Osinbajo Visits Akwa Ibom And Kaduna States

On Thursdya, acting President Yemi Osinbajo as part the efforts by the Federal Government to employ dialogue to resolve the Niger Delta crisis visited Akwa Ibom state on a one-day state visit.

He was lated conferred with a Chieftaincy title of Obong Emem Ibom by the State’s traditional rulers.

The following day, Osinbajo visited Kaduna State to inspect facilities at Kaduna International Airport which would start receiving foreign airlines following the closure of Abuja International Airport for repairs.

He also touched on the Southern Kaduna Crisis and that it would consume everyone if the killings are not stopped