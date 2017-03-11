Below are the biggest stories that made the headlines during the week

1.) Apostle Suleman In Sex Scandal

The Founder and President of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman was alleged to have had an affair with a Canadian-Based singer, Stephanie Otobo also known as Kimora.

Otobo alleged the Clergyman abandoned her after he had impregnated her and had her arrested on her return to Nigeria, she employed the services of a legal practioner, Festus Keyamo.

The Omega fire ministries founder has since denied the allegations and have demanded an apology and N1bn for damages from Festus Keyamo.

2.) FG Finally Unveils Economic Recovery Plan

After months of extensive consultation with stakeholders from both the private and public sectors of the economy, the Federal Government on Tuesday, March 7 finally unveiled the economic recovery and growth plan which would raise the Value Added Tax on luxury items from current five percent to 15 percent. The Plan is expected to take Nigeria out of recession.

3.) Dates For 2019 Presidential Election Announced

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday announced Saturday, February 16, 2019 as the date for the next presidential and national assembly elections.

INEC also revealed that the governorship/state assembly/federal capital territory area council elections will hold on Saturday, March 2 of the year.

4.) Apo Six Victims Get Justice

An FCT High Court finally convicted and sentenced two out of five policemen accused in the extrajudicial killings of six Apo traders in 2005 to death.

The accused Ezekiel Acheneche and Emmanuel Baba were convicted of homicide punishable by death under section 22 1a of the penal code while others were absolved of wrongdoing and discharged.

5.) Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat

It came to light on Wednesday, March 8 that a consortium of some foreign and Nigerian banks including Guaranty Trust Bank, Access Bank and Zenith Bank are set to take over Telecommunication giant, Etisalat over N541.8bn debt.

The loan, which involved a foreign-backed guaranty bond, was for Etisalat to finance a major network rehabilitation and expansion of its operational base in Nigeria.

It was later revealed the following day that the Central Bank of Nigeria had decided to intervene in the debt crisis.

6.) Death Of Prominent Nigerians

Nigeria lost one of her illustrious journalists, Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba to the cold hands of death while he was trying to flee from a robbery attack on his way back from Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s 80th birthday celebration.

The news broke on Wednesday, March 8 of the death of a Former Governor of the old Western region, General Adeyinka Adebayo while news filtered in yesterday morning of the death of a former military governor of then Bendel state, Samuel Ogbemudia who died at age 84.

7.) Ambode Alleges Fashola’s Works Ministry Is Frustrating His Lagos Project.

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmni Ambode alleged on Thursday that the Ministry of Works headed by former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola is frustrating his administration’s plan to carry out a total reconstruction of the International Airport road from Oshodi among other road projects.

Fashola replied Ambode the following day through a press statement and added he and his predecessor have only spoken once since he left office in 2015 and that Lagos State government has also refused to approve land allocation for Federal housing project.

8.) Buhari Returns

President Muhammadu Buhari who has been on medical vacation in the United Kingdom finally returned to the shores of the country yesterday, March 10 since January 19 when he informed the National Assembly he would be going on vacation.

He extended his trip citing medical reasons and his continous stay outside the country kept the rumour mill spinning as regards his health condition.