Below are the biggest headline stories of the week;

1.) House Of Reps’ Committee Clerk Dies

A senior staff of the National Assembly Management, Mohammed Shuaibu slumped and died on the premises on Monday, March 13.

Mohammed, who was the Clerk to the House of Representatives Committee on Agricultural Production Services, died after he complained of experiencing some discomfort.

2.) EFCC Intercepts N49m Cash At Kaduna Airport

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commisson on Tuesday, March 14 intercepted five sacks containing N49m at the Kaduna International Airport. No person has been linked to the intercepted sacks as at the time of filing this report.

3.) Sprite, Fanta, Vitamins C Combination Poisonous

A Lagos High Court on Tuesday, March 14 ordered the National Agency For Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to immediately direct the manufacturers of soft drinks; Fanta and Sprite (Nigeria Bottling Company PLC) to include a written warning that the content of the bottles cannot be taken with Vitamin C.

This was the result from a suit filed against the NBC and NAFDAC by Lagos businessman, Dr Emmanuel Fijabi Adebo and his company, Fijabi Adebo Holdings Limited. Read the story here.

4.) Magu Denied Again

The Senate again on Wednesday, March 15 failed to confirm Ibrahim Magu as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) due to a new report from the Department of State Services (DSS) that questioned his integrity.

Recall the Senate had in December 2016 rejected Magu based on DSS Report but the presidency forwarded his name to the Senate again this year after clearing him of allegations leveled against him in the first DSS report.

5.) Customs Boss, Senate Showdown

Following a policy of the Nigeria Customs Service headed by Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) that import duty be paid on old vehicles, the Senate summoned the Customs boss to explain himself, adding that he wears the Customs uniform, a request Ali didn’t agree with since he was a former military man.

He appeared before the lawmakers on Thursday after he was threatened with arrest for his failure to appear on Wednesday. His eventual appearance was short-lived as he was sent away by the lawmakers for not appearing in the customs regalia and ordered to return with his uniform this coming Wednesday, March 22.

6.) CAF Gets New President

After 29 years, Issa Hayatou was defeated by Madagascar’s Ahmad Ahmad in the Confederation of African Football presidential polls held on Thursday, March 16 in Addis Ababa.

Nigerian Football Federation Chairman, Amaju Pinnick was also elected into CAF executive committee.

7.) Paris Loan Refund For States

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday directed the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, to immediately release the second tranche of the London-Paris Club loan refund to state governors to pay salaries of workers.

He added that the presidential order be carried out “appropriately and with dispatch.”

8.) El-Rufai’s 30-Page Memo To Buhari

A memo written by Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai in September 2016 to President Muhammadu Buhari was published on Thursday.

In the powerful memo, El-Rufai argued that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has made the situation in Nigeria worse than it met it by failing to be proactive in taking key decisions in a timely manner and that the President’s actions and inactions have made things worse.