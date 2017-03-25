Below are the biggest stories of the week;

1.) Melaye Certificate Scandal

News broke on Monday, March 20 that Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West in the Senate has been making false claims about the degrees he acquired, notably the degree he claimed to obtain from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna.

Harvard University and London School of Economic and Political studies have both denied the Kogi senator obtained a degree from them as Melaye claimed.

Melaye has filed a N5bn defamation suit against Sahara Reporters for the allegations while he has also vehemently denied he never graduated from ABU while adding he was on his 8th degree.

2.) Court Grants Andrew Yakubu Bail

The former Group Managing of The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation was on Tuesday, March 21 granted N300 million bail by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Recall Yakubu was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after about $9.8 million cash was found in his house in Kaduna.

3.) Body Of Doctor Recovered

The body of Dr. Allwel Orji who committed suicide last Sunday was finally recovered by marine police on Wednesday after the deceased mother had rejected the earlier body recovered.

There were three other cases of attempted suicide in the State- a woman rescued after jumping of Maza Maza bridge in Mile 2, two others yesterday. The alarming rate of suicide and attempted by jumping off bridge into the lagoon has promted the Police Commissioner Fatai Owoseni to disclose it is now criminal to walk on the bridge.

4.) Terrorist Attack Outside UK Parliament

Wednesday was a dark day in England as a terrorist attack took place outside the UK Parliament leading to death of four including a police officer and leaving 20 others injured while the lone terrorist, Khalid Moshood was also killed.

5.) Cynthia Osokogu’s Killers Sentenced To Death

The killers of a Postgraduate student of Nasarawa State University, Okwumo Nwabufo and Olisaeloka Ezike were on Thursday, March 23 sentenced to death by hanging by a Lagos State High court in Igbosere while Orji Osita, a pharmacist, was discharged of the charge of recklessness and negligence for selling prescription drugs without prescription which the accused used in drugging the deceased.

6.) Senate Confirms 45, Rejects 2 Non-Career Ambassadorial Nominees

On Thursday, March 23, the Upper Chamber confirmed 45 non-career ambassadorial nominees while it rejected 2 others including 82-year old Justice Sylvanus Nsofor from Imo State as he looked ‘tired and frail and his responses to the issues raised were either not answered or devoid of details and mostly satirical.’

7.) Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Electoral Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, March 23 in compliance with the provision of the section 14(3)(a) of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution forwarded 27 names to the Senate for confirmation.

Since March 4, 33 states have been without RECs, who head the operations of the Independent National Electoral Commission at sub-national units.

8.) Babachi Lawal, Hameed Lawal Shun Senate Summons

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal failed to appear before the senate on Wednesday to explain his role in the grasscutting allegations against him. He later wrote the lawmakers to plead that they his appearance be rescheduled to a later day.

Customs boss, Hameed Ali like Lawal failed to appear before the senate, saying that based on a writ of summons he received Tuesday on a case filed by a lawyer at an Abuja court, it would be subjudice for him to appear before the Senate on the pending issues before them which are also part of what was before the court.