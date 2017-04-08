Biggest stories of the week;

1.) FG Begins Online Registration Of Unemployed Nigerians

The Federal Government on Monday announced that the online portal for the registration of unemployed Nigerians would go live on Wednesday, April 5.

The Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) said the registration was in compliance with NDE’s mandate “to obtain and maintain a data bank on unemployment and vacancies in the country.”

The portal’s address was given as www.jobsforall.ng.

2.) Yari Says God Sent Meningitis To Punish Nigerians

Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari on Tuesday, April 4 said the Meningitis outbreak in the country that as at Monday, April 3 had killed 336 people was God’s punishment for Nigerians for disregarding him.

He further blamed the outbreak on fornication and advised Nigerians to repent.

Nigerians including the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi derided Yari for his unknowledgeable excuse for the disease that has claimed more lives from the state he governs.

3.) Protest Over Ali Ndume’s Suspension

Thousands of protesters stormed the National Assembly on Tuesday, April 4 to protest the suspension of former Senate Majority leader, Ali Ndume for six months.

Recall the Borno Senator was suspended for triggering investigations into allegations of forgery against the senate president, Bukola Saraki, and Kogi senator, Dino Melaye of which they were all cleared of.

4.) Syria Chemical Attack And US Response

98 people including 26 children were killed in a suspected chemical attack on a rebel-held town in north-western Syria, on Tuesday, April 4. A hospital in Syria’s northern Idlib province was hit soon after the area was bombarded with a suspected chemical agent.

The world woke up to media reports on Friday, April 7 that the US had in response to the attack launched 59 Tomahawk missiles at the Syrian air base where the suspected chemical weapons were housed.

5.) Ahmed Musa Arrested, Questioned For Domestic Violence

Super Eagles and Leicester City forward, Ahmed Musa was arrested by the UK Police around 1am on Wednesday, April 5 on suspicion of domestic assault against his wife, Jamila, a few hours after his team’s 2 nil victory over Sunderland.

His neighbours reportedly said the police spent up to two hours at his home before taking him away for questioning before he was later released.

6.) Court Clears Justice Ademola, Wife Of Corruption Charges

Justice Adeniyi Ademola and his wife, Olabowale were on Wednesday, April 5 discharged and acquitted of corruption charges by Justice Jude Okeke of the FCT High Court, Abuja.

They were arraigned by Federal Government last December on 11-count criminal conspiracy to receive gratification in various ways, contrary to Section 8(1)(a) of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

7.) Navy Admiral Found Dead

Rear Admiral Daniel was found in a pool of his own blood at his Apapa residence in Lagos State on Wednesday, April 5. It has been suggested by navy officers that he might have been assasinated as they said he had no cause to commit suicide.

The Fleet Commander of Western Naval Command (WNC) was also said to have expressed worries about the possibility of assassins going after him as a result of his membership in the presidential committee on the probe of arms deal.

8.) Sheriff Storms Out Of PDP Stakeholders’ Meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party National Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff walked out on former President Goodluck Jonathan, Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose among others at the stakeholders’ meeting called by the former President to bring find a resolution to the leadership crisis within the once ruling party.

According to him, he walked out because he felt he was not accorded the respect that was due him as the party’s National Chairman.