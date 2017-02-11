Below are the major stories that made the headlines during the week;

1.) Nationwide Protests

Despite the withdrawal of Hip Hop star, Tuface from the Nationwide protests he called for against the Federal Government over the economic hardship in the country, Nigerians still went ahead with the protests that held on Monday, February 6 in Lagos, Abuja and other major cities across the country.

The Abuja protesters marched to the seat of power in Abuja to demand good governance while acting President Yemi Osinbajo who was aware of the protests told Nigerians their voices have been heard loud and clear.

2.) Continued Speculations Over Buhari’s Health

The extension of President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical vacation kept people thinking the worse might have happened to him and Nigerians’ worries were not helped by different narratives given by the president’s aides, Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo among others.

3.) Black Soot Falls In Port Harcourt

Residents in the Rivers State Capital raised alarm over the return of hazardous black soot from the sky and that the government should do something about it before it gets out of hand.

The Rivers State Government issued a press statement on Saturday that the Chinese Company allegedly responsible for it has been shut down. The Asphalt plant was found to be producing thick black smog out of the furnace in the process of burning Asphalt hereby heavily polluting the air.

4.) Increased Calls For Onnoghen’s Appointment

As the February 10 expiration date of acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen drew nearer, Nigerians called on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to forward Onnoghen’s name to the Senate for him to be confirmed as the substantive CJN.

It was later reported on Wednesday that President Muhammadu Buhari while in London for medical vacation had written Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to forward Onnoghen’s name to the Senate for confirmation.

5.) Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha

A video of soldiers beating a crippled man in Onitsha, Anambra for wearing camouflage got people angry at the inhumane treatment meted on the disabled man.

Due to the outrage it got, the victim was identified by Kotun Foundation while the Army on its part apprehended the soldiers.

It was later learnt that the soldiers would be imprisoned for 21 days with hard labour and would also be demoted.

6.) FG Takes Over Arik Air

The Federal Government through the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) took over the distressed Airline and explained that the decision to intervene clearly underscores the government’s commitment to instill sanity in the country’s aviation sector to prevent a major catastrophe in the country.

7.) EFCC Uncovers Cash In Building Belonging To Former NNPC GMD

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission uncovered $9.8 million and 750,000 Pounds in a building belonging to a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Andrew Yakubu.

In his defence, Yakubu said the whopping cash found in the building in Kaduna were gifts, a claim that is very hard to believe.

8.) Tinubu, Akande Visit Buhari

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and another party chieftain, Bisi Akande visited President Muhammadu Buhari in London on Thursday, February 9 and pictures of their visit were posted on the official twitter handle of the President.