King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal aka Kwam1 who turns 60 today, March 3 is a Fuji Legend popularly known for introducing the genre to the sounds of keyboards, saxophones and guitars.

We bring you 8 things about the prolific Fuji King.

See below:

1. Wasiu Ayinde Adewale Omogbolahan Anifowoshe was born on March 3, 1957 in Agarawu, Lagos Island though he is an indigene of Ogun state. His father is from Ijebu Ode while his mother is from Ilupeju in Ondo state.

2. K1 De Ultimate discovered his interest in music when he was 8. His parents initially opposed but he continued to pursue his passion and by the time he was 15 he had won various local musical competitions.

3. He became a member of Ayinde Barrister’s band, the Supreme Fuji Commanders from 1975 to 1979.

4. He released his first solo album ‘Abode Mecca’ in 1979 and then released his most successful album ‘Talazo 84’ in 1984 which became an instant hit.

5. In 1994, Wasiu was crowned the King of Fuji music, and officially re-named King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal the First (KWAM 1) by the King of Oyo in Ibadan.

6. He is the only Fuji musician to perform at Troxy, WOMEX and SOB’s. Among his many awards are FAME Musician of the Year, Best Fuji Artiste at the Nigerian Music Awards, Best African Artiste at the WOMAD Festival in Reading 1996 and The ‘Headies Hall Of Fame’ award in 2013.

7. The Fuji legend has to his credit over 50 long playing albums and some other international releases.

8.He has about 38 children from different women. His 38th child was born in 2013 by Titi Masha.