With the recent cash discoveries made by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, one could not help but think the whistleblowing policy of the Federal Government is finally paying dividends though the owners of the recovered cash remain unknown hence leading to conjectures from various quarters.

The latest discovery made by the anti-graft last Wednesday, April 12 of $43m, £27,800, N23m in an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos has got more people aware of the fact they could actually benefit by helping the government in detecting fraudulent practices and the fact that the ownership of the monies is shrouded in controversy has attracted more attention.

Below are eight things you should know about the policy itself;

1.) A whistleblower is expected to provide information on cases of mismanagement of public funds and assets, financial malpractice or fraud, bribery and corruption among other things.

2.) The policy does not apply to personal matters concerning private contracts or agreements.

3.) A whistleblower can submit information through an online portal on the ministry of finance website by email or by phone.

4.) A whistleblower may choose to remain anonymous while providing information and is also entitled to protection.

5.) A whistleblower is also entitled to a financial reward. If funds are voluntarily returned due to information provided by the whistleblower, he may be entitled to between 2.5 percent and 5 percent of the amount recovered.

6.) The whistleblower must provide the government with exclusive information that it does not already have and could not have obtained from any other public source.

7.) A whistle-blower who gives false or misleading information will be liable to investigation and possible prosecution.

8.) Other agencies apart from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission are involved in the policy as the police and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) are also involved.