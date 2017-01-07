Pastor Adeboye’s resignation as the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) General Overseer came as a shock to Nigerians and like he said in his 2017 prophecies that this year is going to be a year of surprises- this is actually a surprise to everyone including RCCG members who would have thought the surprises would not start with them.

He announced that Pastor Joshua Obayemi will be the new in charge of RCCG in Nigeria at the Annual Ministers Thanksgiving at Shimawa, in Ogun State while he will remain as the General Overseer worldwide.

We bring you some information about the new G.O, Pastor Joshua Obayemi that will now start running the affairs of the church in Nigeria.

1.) He was the Pastor-in-charge of Lagos Province 28, region 2 of the church.

2.) Obayemi was a former Special Assistant to the General Overseer (SATGO) on Finance in August 2016.

3.) He is a member of governing council of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

4.) The new G.O laid the foundation for the extension of the province’s temporary place of worship in March 2015.

4.) He was Chairman, board of governors, House fellowship of the RCCG.

5. Obayemi was appointed at the Annual Ministers Thanksgiving at Shimawa, in Ogun State.

6.) He is a confidant of Pastor Adeboye and at many times represented Daddy GO at programmes.

7.) He is head of Homeland missions.

