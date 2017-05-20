Below are the top stories that made the headlines during the week;

1.) Ambode Bans VIOs Permanently

At the commissioning of pedestrian bridges, lay-bys and slip roads at Ojodu Berger, Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode placed a permanent ban on Vehicle Inspection Officers while also challenging them to come up with technology to monitor and track vehicle registration and MOT certifications.

He also asked the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) officials to stay off the inner-city roads and the main streets of Lagos, saying the operation of the federal agency should henceforth be restricted to the fringes and highways over which the federal government has jurisdiction.

2.) Dino Melaye Launches Anti-Corruption Book

Senator Dino Melaye on Monday, May 15 launched his book, ‘Antidotes For Corruption’ at the Shehu Musa Yar’ Adua centre in Abuja.

The book launch had in attendance former First lady, Patience Jonathan, Senate President Bukola Saraki, House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara among others.

Dino Melaye and his invitees were widely mocked on the social media as almost all of them have been indicted in one or more corrupt cases.

3.) Senate Issues Osinbajo Ultimatum

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo was issued a two-week ultimatum by the Upper chamber to ensure submission of the budgets of 31 public establishments, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and the Nigerian Ports Authority, to the National Assembly in line with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

4.) Confusion Over Who To Assent 2017 Budget

Following passage of the 2017 budget last Thursday, May 11, it was now left for the executive to sign the budget.

Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed had after the FEC meeting said the Federal Government was undecided as regarding who to sign the budget though ailing President Muhammadu Buhari had transferred power to his Vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

Ita-Enang, Special Assistant to Buhari on National Assembly yesterday, May 19 said Osinbajo had the power to sign the budget after he had earlier claimed the acting President could not assent.

Osinbajo also signed three executive orders on Thursday, May 19 that included the promotion of transparency and efficiency in the business environment designed to facilitate the ease of doing business in the country; timely submission of annual budgetary estimates by all statutory and non-statutory agencies, including companies owned by the Federal Government; and support for local contents in public procurement by the Federal Government.

5.) Osinbajo Cannot Replace Buhari In 2019

The Northern Elders Forum ruled out the possibility of Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo replacing President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 should anything happen to Buhari.

Chairman of Northern Elders Forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi, said should President Muhammadu Buhari fail to seek re-election in 2019, the North must retain the presidency by fielding a candidate through the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, party.

6.) Buratai Raises Alarm Over Coup Rumours

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai raised the alarm that some of the army personnel are meeting with politicians and that anyone caught would be penalised.

It was also revealed that some politicians have been placed under surveillance while Buratai has pledged allegiance to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The COAS’s alarm is not unconnected with the fact some politicians are ready to take advantage of President Muhammadu Buhari’s health condition.

7.) Combined Wealth Of Five Richest Nigerians Can End Poverty

The Oxfam International through the Inequality report it released on Wednesday, May 17 says the combined wealth of five richest Nigerians put at at $29.9 billion could end extreme poverty in the country.

Quoting Forbes, Oxfam in its report, presented in Abuja, listed the five richest Nigerians as Aliko Dangote, with a net worth $14.4 billion; Mike Adenuga with a net worth $9.9 billion; Femi Otedola, $1.85 billion; Folorunsho Alakija, $1.55 billion; and Abdul Samad Rabiu, $1.1 billion.

8.) Moji Olaiya’s Death

Nigerians woke up on Thursday, May 18 to the sad news of the death of Moji Olaiya, veteran Nollywood actress and daughter of Highlife musician, Victor Olaiya.

The thespian died in Canada barely two months after giving birth to a baby girl. Tributes have been pouring in for her ever since the sad news filtered in.