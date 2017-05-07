The presidency has announced that the 82 Chibok girls freed by the Boko Haram sect on Saturday, May 6 have arrived the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Femi Adesina who is the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity disclosed this on his Twitter handle, @FemAdesina.

He said the girls were received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kari, on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“82 Chibok girls now in Abuja. Received on behalf of the President at the airport by Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari. Congrats Nigeria,” Adesina wrote.

The Presidency had on Saturday said security agencies took back the 82 freed Chibok girls in exchange for some Boko Haram suspects held by the authorities.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Saturday said Buhari is “pleased to announce that negotiations to release more of the Chibok Girls have born fruit with the release of 82 more girls today.

“After months of patient negotiations, our security agencies have taken back these abducted girls in exchange for some Boko Haram suspects held by the authorities.

“The girls are due tomorrow (Sunday) in Abuja to be received by the President.

“The President expressed his deep gratitude to security agencies, the military, the government of Switzerland, the Red Cross, local and international NGOs for the success of this operation.

“It may be recalled that when the first batch of 21 Girls were released in October last year, the President directed the security agencies to continue in earnest until all the Chibok Girls have been released and reunited with their families.

“The President has been receiving full reports from the Director-General of the State Security Services at each stage of the negotiation/operation.”