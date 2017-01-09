The body of an 85-year-old woman, Malama Salamatu Hassan of Jar-Kuka village in Gezawa Local Government area of Kano State has been recovered after she allegedly hanged herself on a tree yesterday, January 8.

According to an eyewitness, the lifeless body of the mother of six was found dangling on a tree a few meters away from the village in the early hours of Sunday.

Her grandson, Muhammad Ibrahim, told newsmen in Kano that the late Salamu was earlier missing for two days before her life-less body was found on the tree.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Police Command, DSP Magaji Musa Majia, who confirmed the incident, said the woman was believed to be suffering from mental disorder, adding that the Divisional Police Officer of the LGA led his team to the scene and took the body to Sir Muhammadu Sanusi General Hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

Malama had since been buried according to Muslim rites.