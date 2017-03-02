Eighty-five-year-old grandmother, Mrs. Bolaji Isaac, says anytime she dies, she will be going to the grave with sorrow and bitterness.

Bolaji told PUNCH that she had nothing to live for and preferred death because all her five children rejected her and efforts to see them had been abortive.

The Ikare, Ondo State indigene, said an apartment rented for her by a Pentecostal church in Lagos, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, had been forcefully taken by her second son, identified as Sola, who chased her out.

The octogenarian said she was in dire need of another accommodation, appealing to Nigerians to prevail on her children to meet with her before her death.

She said, “I had 10 children. While five of them died, five survived. My husband died about 20 years ago and I started selling paper bags to hospitals and clinics. When I didn’t have money to continue the work, I stopped.

“I was formerly living in the Alagbado area of Lagos State, but my son, Sola, chased me out. He came from Ondo State to live with me.

“His wife called me that I should send him back, but I ignored her. Later, I agreed when the pressure became too much. When I asked him to return, he refused and started fighting me.”

She added that anytime she called her fourth child, Samuel, a lawyer, he always gave excuses of being in court, promising to call back, without doing so.

Bolaji, who explained that Samuel prevented her from knowing his address, said other children also gave excuses instead of catering to her.

When asked about her siblings, she lamented that they had equally forsaken her.

“When I had money, my mother advised me to take care of them that they would help my children in the future. I sponsored their education, but now, they don’t care about me. I don’t know what I did to deserve the treatment. I want to die. This suffering is unbearable,” she added, as she burst into tears.