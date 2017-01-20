With the scenario playing out in the Gambia where Yahya Jammeh has refused to vacate the Gambian presidency despite losing the December 1 presidential election to Adama Barrow. A list of 9 longest serving African presidents have been compiled.

It should be noted that the defiant Jammeh took over power in 1994 which makes it 22 years he has ruled Gambia and which shows the sit tight mentality of African presidents.

Below are Africa’s nine longest serving presidents;

1.) Equatorial Guinea’s 74-year-old president, Teodoro Obiag Nguema: came to power in a 1979 coup that deposed his uncle. He was named president of the former Spanish colony on October 12, 1982 and still remains the president.

2.) President Jose Eduardo dos Santos of Angola who is of the same age with Nguema was the Leader of the party which won independence from Portugal in 1975 and has been in power since September 20, 1979. He and Nguema have been in power for a combined 74 years.

3.) Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe is the only living African leader continuously in power since his country’s independence, Mugabe became prime minister in April 1980 and president in 1987. His party, Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) has picked him to be its candidate for the 2018 election and by that time he would be 94.

4.) Cameroon’s President, Paul Biya became president on November 6, 1982 after serving seven years as prime minister. In 2008, he revised the constitution to remove presidential term limits. He is currently 83.

5.) Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni took office in January 1986 after winning the war which ousted the brutal regime of Idi Amin Dada, with help from neighbouring Tanzania. Elected to a fifth term in February 2016 in a poll marred by fraud allegations. He is currently 72 years.

6.) Omar al-Bashir of Sudan seized power in a coup in June 1989 which makes it 26 years he has ruled the country. He is currently 73 years.

7.) Chad’s President, Idriss Deby has been there for 26 years after becoming leader of the arid north-central African state in December 1990.

The 64-year-old president ousted the dictator Hissene Habre and won a controversial fifth term in April 2016 elections.

8.) President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea became the first president of Eritrea since the nation got its independence in May 1993 and has remained there since. He is currently 70 years.

9.) Yahya Jammeh who has refused to vacate the Gambian presidency took over power in July 1994 after a military coup and was re-elected in 2001, 2006, and 2011. He conceded defeat after losing the December 1 election to Adama Barrow but later made a U-turn. His refusal to go down gently has led to widespread criticisms and ECOWAS troops have been tasked to forcefully remove the 51-year-old defiant ruler.