Not many people are aware of the fact that some of their favourite media houses are owned by politicians, so just for the fun of it, a list of such media houses and their politician-owners have been compiled below;

1.) Daily Independent

The Independent is a successor to the Diet newspaper established in 1997 by James Ibori, a close friend of the military ruler General Sani Abacha. In April 1999, Ibori relaunched the paper in a more colorful and attractive format, but without success. In 2001 the Daily Independent, largely owned by the same publisher, took the place of Diet.

2.) Radio Continental, TV Continental, Adaba FM, The Nation Newspaper

All owned by former Lagos State Governor and a National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

3.) Rhythm FM, Silverbird TV owned by Senator Ben Murray Bruce.

He started Silverbird Productions in Nigeria in 1980 with only six staff and two business activities, pageant and programme syndication. It has gone on to be one of the most popular entertainment companies in Nigeria and beyond

4.) Hot FM

Chris Anywanwu who was elected Senator for the Imo East (Owerri) constituency in 2007 founded the station. The veteran television presenter in Lagos started the Radio FM station in Asaba and Onitsha axis.

5.) Leadership Newspaper

Owned by Sam Nda-Isaiah, one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s opponents in the All Progressives Congress primaries in the build up to the 2015 general elections.

6.) National Mirror

The National Mirror was founded by business mogul and Ondo State former Peoples Democratic Party Governorship candidate, Jimoh Ibrahim

7.) Authority Newspaper

Published by The Authority Media & Publications Limited and owned by Ifeanyi Ubah who unsuccessfully contested at the 2014 Anambra gubernatorial election under the platform of the Labour Party.

8.) AIT, Ray Power

Raymond Dokpesi pioneered the first private television network in Nigeria – Africa Independent Television (AIT) – after military government allowed private broadcasting in the country in 1996. It was also Africa’s first satellite television station.

9.) Daily Sun

Founded by Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu. The Daily Sun was incorporated on March 29, 2001 before starting production as a weekly on January 18, 2003, and as a daily on June 16, 2003.