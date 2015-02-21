Contrary to Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State claim that Buhari traveled to United Kingdom to attend to his, Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of opposition All Progressives Congress, APC has been busy as seen in the photos below.

From left: Senator Ibikunle Amosun, General Buhari, Tony Blair and Senator Bukola Saraki. The pic was taken this morning during a courtesy visit at the country side home of Tony Blair in the UK