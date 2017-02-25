Below are the stories that made the headlines during the week;

1.) Sanusi Proposes Law That Would Bar Poor Kano Men From Polygamy

Former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor and Emir Of Kano, Lamido Sanusi at the 50th anniversary of the death of Ambasador Isa Wali, a former Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana who died on active duty on February 19, 1967 said he had been able to establish a connection between polygamy, poverty and terrorism.

He added that he was on the verge of proposing a law that would stop poor Kano men from marrying more than one wife.

2.) Fayose Declares He Will Be President Very Soon

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose during a live interview on Focus Nigeria, a political show on African Independent Television, on Tuesday, February 21 said ‘I will be the vice president of Nigeria, even the President very soon.’

He added that ‘It is not by power; it is destiny. Even I did not believe it after becoming Ekiti (governor) after eight years of leaving office’.

3.) The PDP Leadership Crisis

The confirmation of Ali Modu Sheriff as the authentic National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party has not put an end to the crisis within the former ruling party.

The Ahmed Markarfi-led faction of the party backed by Governors Ayodele Fayose and Nyesom Wike of Ekiti and Rivers States respectively want to utilise whatever resources at their disposal to overturn the court ruling in Port Harcourt that confirmed Sheriff as chairman.

Hence not putting an end to the war of words between the two warring factions.

4.) Kidnap Of German Archaelogist And Associate

65-year-old Professor Peter Breunij and his associate, Johannes Buringer who is in his 20s were abducted on Wednesday in Kaduna. Two other Nigerians were killed during the attack and a ransom of N60m has been demanded by the Kidnappers for their release.

5.) Nigerians To Pay Charges For Large Deposits And Withdrawals

The Banker’s Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria approved a new banking policy that Nigerians who deposit or withdraw N500,000 and above will now pay between 1.5 per cent and 7.5 per cent charges.

The new policy was approved on Thursday, February 23.

6.) Buhari Called In From London

President Muhammadu Buhari called Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje during a prayer organised for him at the Government house for his quick recovery and thanked the gathering for praying for him.

7.) Osinbajo Made An Unannounced Visit To Lagos Airport

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo made an unscheduled visit to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos to inspect the facilities on ground.

Following his visit, nine directors of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority were fired. the dismissal which might not be unconnected to the state of the toilets he inspected.

8.) Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa

South Africans continued with the attacks of Nigerian-owned businesses and Nigerians after alleging they engage in prostitution and drug trafficking.

In retaliation against the attack on their own in South Africa, Nigerians vandalised the head office of MTN in Abuja and protests were held in the Benin office of MTN too.

9.) Ondo Gets New Governor

The swearing in ceremony of the winner of the November 26 Ondo Governor Election, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN held yesterday, February 24 with All Progressives Congress chieftains lke Bola Tinubu in attendance to see one of their own take the oath of office.

Fierce APC critic, Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose who was also in attendance said he was there for the unity of Yoruba.