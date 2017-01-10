A Facebook user, Governor Imam Sunmola Olayemi, has made of ‘mockery’ of the belief in Christianity.

He said on his Facebook page that everything about Christianity is a joke and he analysed his words by exemplifying how Jesus came about into the world and how He is the Father and son in himself.

According to his post, this is all gibberish and total nonsense because he cannot fathom how a God will allow himself to be killed by the human He created all in the guise of dying for the salvation of all. He also went on to note that every human is a slave of God and that no one is a son of God like the Christians claim. He used some verses of the Holy Bible and Quran to however back up his claims.

Read the controversial post below:

“If the educated Christians thinks with perfect sense I believe they will reject Christianity. Christians take Christianity as joke because everything about Christianity is a Joke.

For example:

1.) God became a man

2.) God created Adam without Father and Mother but created himself with a Mother

3.) God was in the Womb for 9 month and came out of woman private part

4.) God was circumcised

5.) God was killed by human being he created

6.) God became accursed just to forgive Sins

7.) God sacrifice his own blood to himself

8.) God had a Son which the Son is the same

God while God is Father and Son of himself

9.) God was buried for 3 days and raised by another God

10.) God was lost for 3 days at age of 12 aaahaaa,

All this is Nonsense and a big JOKE. No person with common sense would believe this

Nonsense. Christianity is a Joke and I don’t really blame Christians that take it as JOKE because they never found in the BIBLE where Jesus said I brought Christianity or where Jesus called his followers Christians and they cannot even find the Word Bible inside the Bible itself.

Christianity is a Joke.

“Truth (ISLAM) has come and falsehood has vanished, Surely falsehood is ever bound to vanish” (Alqur’an 17:81) WE ARE ALL SLAVES OF GOD NOBODY IS SON, ROMAN 6:20-22

“20.) For when you were slaves of sin, you were free in regard to righteousness.

21.) Therefore what benefit were you then deriving from the things of which you are now ashamed? For the outcome of those things is death.

22.) But now having been freed from sin and enslaved to God, you derive your benefit, resulting in sanctification, and the outcome, eternal life. WHY DO CHRISTIENS CALL THEMSELVES “SON OF GOD”, WHILE THEY ARE GLARINGLY “SLAVE OF CHRIST”???? ◄1 Corinthians 7:22 ►

“Parallel Verses New International Version

“For the one who was a slave when called to faith in the Lord is the Lord’s freed person; similarly, the one who was free when called is Christ’s slave.”