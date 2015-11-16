When the portfolios of the newly appointed ministers under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was made public, a lot of people were surprised that Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau was made the Minister of Interior rather than the widely speculated position of Minister of Defence.
In getting to know the new Minister of Interior, here are seven things you need to know about him.
1. Born Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau on March 14, 1954 to Alhaji Bala Da,bazau and Hajiya Hajara Bala Danbazau
2. He is an indigene of Zaria in Kaduna.
3. He has a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Kent State University and a PhD in Criminology from University of Keele.
4. A retired Nigerian Army Lieutenant General, he has once served as Chief of Army Staff between 2008 and 2010 under the late president Umaru Musa Yar’Adua administration.
5. He headed the security committee of the All Progressives Congress during the general elections.
6. To his credit he has written over eleven published papers on the Media, United Nations, Human and Drug Trafficking as well as Rule of Law and Democracy. He also has several military honours, awards, qualifications and commendations to his name.
7. He was speculated as the Minister of Defence but later announced as Minister of Interior
View Comments “Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau: 7 Things You Need To Know About Nigeria’s Minister of Interior”
Sir/Ma
just to let minister of interior Mr Abdulrahman danbazau and Nigeria government aware about the Nigeria citizen who are in UK detention camp were set to deport to Nigeria on charted flight on 28th of of march 2017 which is very ridiculous to Nigeria govt, however, this charted flight comes up every two two month which Nigeria govt should put STOP to.
This UK govt attitude is very ridiculous and unlawful. furthermore those people who were use to deported to Nigeria are the people involve in all this atrocity`s in all over the country since their is no any hope for most of them. Zimbabwe govt don’t allowed this in there country and many country like that.
So Nigeria govt should see to this unlawful attitude and please act fast on it.
My email:[email protected]