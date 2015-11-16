When the portfolios of the newly appointed ministers under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was made public, a lot of people were surprised that Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau was made the Minister of Interior rather than the widely speculated position of Minister of Defence.

In getting to know the new Minister of Interior, here are seven things you need to know about him.

1. Born Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau on March 14, 1954 to Alhaji Bala Da,bazau and Hajiya Hajara Bala Danbazau

2. He is an indigene of Zaria in Kaduna.

3. He has a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Kent State University and a PhD in Criminology from University of Keele.

4. A retired Nigerian Army Lieutenant General, he has once served as Chief of Army Staff between 2008 and 2010 under the late president Umaru Musa Yar’Adua administration.

5. He headed the security committee of the All Progressives Congress during the general elections.

6. To his credit he has written over eleven published papers on the Media, United Nations, Human and Drug Trafficking as well as Rule of Law and Democracy. He also has several military honours, awards, qualifications and commendations to his name.

7. He was speculated as the Minister of Defence but later announced as Minister of Interior