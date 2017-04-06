A law seeking to regulate burial rites to curb excessive spending is being proposed by the Anambra State House of Assembly.

The House Committee on Information, Culture and Tourism organized a public hearing in Awka yesterday, April 5 to get the input of the people before arriving at a decision on the proposed law.

Speaking during the hearing, Chairman of the occasion, Charles Ezeani (PDP), representing Anaocha 2 constituency, who initiated the bill, said it was imperative to draw a line between “mourning” the dead and a “fiesta.”

Ezeani said burial rites constituted 60 to 70 per cent of socio-cultural activities in the state, where the wealthy showcase their economic might.

He said the bill seeks to curtail outrageous demands on families of deceased by traditions and customs enforced by elders, without any consideration for financial capability.

He said the trend also created room for unhealthy competition among families and friends, each trying by every means, to outshine the other.

“This unacceptable behaviour has informed the need for a law to control burial ceremonies and other related matters.

“The aim is to cut down drastically, the cost of burial and the manner burial activities in the state are organised.

“The aim of this bill is to encourage the celebration of people when they are alive,’’ he explained.