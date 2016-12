A 61-year-old man who has been raping a 10-year-old girl in a hotel for months has been arrested by the Abia State Police Command.

The operatives of the Central Police station, Aba acting on a tip-off arrested the 61-year-old Timothy Onyeukwu while the little girl was taken to hospital for medical attention.

Onyeukwu later confessed to have been sleeping with the little girl for months in the hotel.