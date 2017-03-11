A student of Abia State Univeristy, Sandra Gold Ezim declared missing and reported to have been beheaded by online news sites has been found.

PUNCH learnt through her friends and family that she returned to Owerri, Imo State on Monday, March 6, 2017 after three days.

Izim’s disappearance caused panic leading to the arrest of the friends she went out with the day she went missing – Lilian and Chisom.

“She told us at the police station that she was coming from a boy’s house”, Lilian’s sister, Chidinma.

Izim was said to have left ABSU for the Imo State University, alongside one of her friends, Chisom, for a wedding party in Owerri. It was confirmed to be her first ever visit to the city.

It was further learnt that the day they arrived IMSU, they stayed at the hostel room of one of Chisom’s friends called Lilian. Later that night, they decided to go clubbing but Lilian reportedly told them she was not in the mood but decided to go with them after some persuasion.

The 200-Level ABSU undergraduate allegedly went clubbing with her friends on Friday night, March 3, 2017 but did not come back with them.

She reportedly left with a man she met at the club.

“They told her not to go but she refused”, a statement released by Lilian’s sister, Chidinma said.

Lilian and Chisom, were said to have gone to the police to file a missing person report but were detained afterwards.

Meanwhile just few hours after she was declared missing, a headless body of a young lady said to also be an undergraduate of ABSU was circulated over the internet, fuelling rumours that it was the corpse of Sandra.

Findings later confirmed that the police in Imo State were still investigating the case of the headless body.