Osun State lost one of its illustrious sons, Senator Isiaka Adeleke to the cold hands of death early Sunday morning, April 23 after he complained of leg pain.

Isiaka Adeleke who was the first civilian Governor of the State and was until his passing at the Biket Hospital in Osogbo, allegedly in the running for the State Governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress come 2018.

The death of the two-term senator representing Osun west senatorial district sent shockwaves across the South West as he it was reported he attended a burial, political meetings until 2am when he called it a day.

Below are a few facts about the late senator;

1.) Isiaka Adeleke who was the brother to Deji Adeleke, father of hip hop star, Davido was born in Enugu on January 15, 1955 to the family of Senator Ayoola Adeleke and Esther Adeleke.

2.) He obtained a bachelor of arts degree, master’s degree in public administration before bagging another master’s degree in criminal jurisprudence from Universities in the United States.

3.) His emergence as the first Civilian State Governor of Osun State in 1992 on the party ticket of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) at the age of 37 years earned him the nickname, ‘SERUBAWON’ as he just returned from the US at that time.

4.) During his brief stint as Governor, he established a polytechnic at Iree, a college of technology at Esa-Oke and also completed the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation, among other projects.

5.) He told Former military President Ibrahim Babangida to reverse his annulment of the June 2, 1993 election that saw MKO Abiola as winner. IBB admitted Adeleke’s request gave him sleepless nights.

6.) Serubawon was elected a senator under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2007 and he waschairman of many committees, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during his legislative career.

7.) Adeleke clamoured for the establishment of schools in the prisons. As a criminologist, Adeleke was not satisfied with the state of Nigerian prisons.

“There are certain bills that I want to introduce. I am a criminologist. I have a masters degree in criminal justice and there are certain bills I will be introducing to the country to improve criminal justice,” he had said during an interview.

8.) The late lawmaker defected to the All Progressives Congress on May 31, 2014, decribing PDP as a party breeds thugs.