Following reports that rising Nollywood actress, Modupe Oyekunle died during childbirth, director and filmmaker Segun Ogungbe has opened up on her death.

Speaking with TheNetng, Segun Ogungbe, her mentor in the industry has said she bled for hours before her death.

He said:

”What is so painful to me is that she was always on her own, she never spoiled for a fight with anyone, She was my staff and worked with me for many years. She was very caring, in fact, I don’t know what to say to her children now. I can’t say much.

She was very caring, in fact, I don't know what to say to her children now. I can't say much now, until I get back from Abuja and visit the hospital and her family. I was told that after she gave birth, she kept bleeding, but they could not stop the bleeding. Unfortunately, we lost her".

He added that details of her burial will be made available very soon. She is survived by her loving husband and three children.