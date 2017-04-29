The book, ‘Against the Run of Play’ authored by the Chairman of ThisDay editorial board and a former Presidential spokesman, Olusegun Adeniyi has received a lot of attention due to the relevations from the political gladiators that played crucial roles in the 2015 general elections that saw to the defeat of an incumbent President by a reformed democrat who had contested 3 times to no avail.

On Friday, April 28, the book was formally launched at the National Institute of International Affairs, Victoria Island, Lagos and had General Abdusalami Abubakar (retd), a former Nigerian Head of State, as chairman of the book launch of the book which also had Ambassador Emeka Anyaoku, former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth; Cornelius Adebayo, former Minister of Communication, later Transportation; Onari Duke, wife of former Cross River governor, Donald Duke, Senator Tunde Ogbeha among others in attendance.

Below are what you know about the author;

1.) Olusegun Adeniyi who spent his formative years in the village as his father was a farmer was born November 6 1965 in Ile-Ife, Nigeria.

2.) He bagged his Bsc certificate in International Relations from Obafemi Awolowo Univeristy, Ile-Ife before getting a Masters degree in International Law and Diplomacy (MILD) from the University of Lagos in 1997.

3.) He began his journalism career as a Staff Reporter with The Guardian Newspapers in December 1990. In April 1992, he left to join the now rested African Concord magazine as a Senior Staff Writer and in September of the same year, he was appointed the magazine’s Abuja Bureau Chief with accreditation to cover the State House.

4.) He spent the 2010/2011 academic session at the prestigious Harvard University where he was also a fellow at the Weatherhead Centre for International Affairs. He conducted his research on the factors that shape incumbent presidential elections in Africa.

5.) He joined ThisDay newspaper in January 1999 as Deputy Editor of the Saturday newspaper, rose to become editor of the Sunday THISDAY and in August 2005, he was appointed the editor of the THISDAY title paper.

6.) Late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua appointed him to be his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity on 30 May 2007.

7.) He attended the International Visitor Leadership Programme organised by the US State Department in July 2007.

8.) His other books include the Last 100 Days of Abacha; Abiola’s Travails; Fortress on Quicksand; POLITRICKS: National Assembly under Military Dictatorship and Power, Politics and Death: A front-row account of Nigeria under the late President Yar’Adua.

9.) He is married with three children.