Nokia is set to re-introduce one of its earliest models, Nokia 3310, the old Nokia was known for its battery durability as its could last for hours.

17 years after it first launched, Nokia has brought back the handset to life in shape of new Nokia to be released in April with many notable features like a Camera among others.

Below are the distinguishing features of the new Nokia 3310;

1.) It’s slimmer, brighter and looks way more fragile

2.) The new screen is larger and displays color (those black-and-white days are over)

3.) There’s a camera! And a flashlight! You can MMS images!

4.) There’s an Opera browser annd an app store.

5.) You can play games like Asphalt 6.

6.) A microSD card can store images.

7.) Battery life may last up to 22 hours and a month on standby mode.

8.) It still has all the features you used to love on the previous Nokia, like the unforgettable earworm of a ringtone, and Snake.

Watch Video of the comparison between the Old and the New below;