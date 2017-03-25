Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna has said it would not release any information on whether Senator Dino Melaye obtained a degree from the departmentof Geograghy until it is formally approached by the Senate, PREMIUM TIMES reports.

Recall an online news portal, Sahara Reporters had last week accused Melaye of making false claim that he did not graduate from ABU.

The Kogi Senator has since denied the allegation.

“To say that I did not graduate from ABU is to say that I am not a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Mr. Melaye said. “ABU is a very prestigious university in this country, and it is not possible for one to be running a master’s program in the university when one did not graduate from a university. I have successfully completed one, and I am doing the second one.”

The authorities of ABU had earlier promised to issue a statement on the matter on Wednesday, but failed to do so.

On Thursday, Adamu Mohammed, the director of publicity of the university, revealed the University management held a marathon meeting on the issue on Wednesday, but refused to disclose its outcome.

“The management has decided not to address journalists on the alleged certificate issue since a committee has been set up to investigate the matter by the Senate of the Federal Republic Nigeria.

“As such, we will await request by any relevant authority, then we would respond accordingly,” he said.

Mr. Mohammed also said individuals or organization seeking information in respect of any of its student should follow the normal process of officially writing to the university management.