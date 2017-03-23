Despite their earlier stance to issue a statement yesterday, March 22 on the certificate scandal Senator Dino Melaye is embroiled in, the management of the Ahmadu Bello University has said they are still meeting over the alleged certificate scandal.

PUNCH reports that the entire saga took a twist on Wednesday as the Information Officer became hostile when enquiries were made about the scandal.

He said, “ABU is not a motor park institution. We have ways of checking our systems for facts and records on such an issue. If your newspaper wants any information on the Melaye issue or any issue at all, you can write the vice-chancellor,” he said.

When reminded that he had promised that the university’s management would meet on the matter on Wednesday and give its position on Melaye’s academic status concerning his BSc degree in Geography, Mohammed declined and hung up.

But sources from ABU indicated that the authorities were still meeting as regards the Melaye case.

A top source at the institution, said there appeared to be a problem with the senator’s Bachelor’s degree in Geography, adding that the management was being careful because of the political implication of the matter.

Another source, however, said the ‘social media’ report on the issue was unreliable.

“What I can tell you is that I know that the senator in the eye of the storm, I think, he did his Master’s in International Relations and Diplomacy (MIAD) in the University and ABU, as an organised university, cannot admit any student without a first degree to study for a postgraduate degree.

“But I don’t know whether he used the BSc degree in Geography to apply for admission or not. For me, I don’t see anything wrong in the university issuing a statement to clear the air on the matter,” the source stated.