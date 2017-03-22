The management of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State has disclosed it would issue a statement on Senator Dino Melaye’s academic status on today, March 22.

This is following an allegation made by an online news portal, SaharaReporters, the Senator did not graduate from the department of Geography as he had always claimed.

Ali Ndume had on Tuesday at the plenary said previous certificate scandals involving members of the National Assembly were probed by the lawmakers.

He said, Now, that brings me to the second matter. In the National Assembly, here in the Senate of the 4th Assembly, Enwerem was accused and it was also investigated. Wabara was accused of collecting a bribe and it was investigated and determined. So, a lot of precedence had been set. Now, the second matter of privilege affects my colleague, Sheikh Dino Melaye, and it is in The Punch of today (Tuesday) on Page 10; I have the newspaper. In The Punch, it says, ‘Dino Melaye in first degree certificate scandal.’”

“During the 4th Assembly, Salisu Buhari was accused of certificate forgery; he was investigated and his fate determined. After that, in the 5th Assembly, Bello Masari was accused of certificate forgery (secondary school); it was investigated and was cleared. In the 6th National Assembly, Dimeji Bankole was accused of not having NYSC certificate; it was investigated and he had to show his NYSC certificate.

Ndume also quoted an online medium with a report titled, ‘Dino Melaye Allegedly Did Not Graduate From University.’

In Melaye’s defence he said , “I have my admission letters, results, certificate of discharge from ABU. Not only that, I was the Student Union Government President of ABU. On three occasions, I was the most popular student on campus.”

However, the Information Officer of ABU, Mr. Adamu Muhammed, said the university would issue a formal statement on the status of Melaye on Wednesday.

He said, “We are gathering all the facts from the faculty and the department concern and we will issue a press statement tomorrow (today).”