The Vice-Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Ibrahim Garba who is currently at the National Assembly for the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition hearing investigating the certificate scandal involving Kogi State senator, Dino Melaye has said the Senator graduated with a 3rd class.

Senator Dino Melaye is appearing before Senate ethics committee investigating allegations over his certificate scandal.

Senator Melaye told the committee that he is a graduate of ABU, Zaria although he is yet to collect his certificate from the institution.

He further went to state that he intends to collect the certificate when he visits the institution on Friday.

In a reply to the question; “Did Senator Dino Melaye graduate from the ABU, the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibrahim Garba told the committee that from record, Dino Melaye graduated with a third class degree.

