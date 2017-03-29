The Vice-Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof Ibrahim Garba has blamed the controversy surrounding Senator Dino Melaye as regarding his BSc certificate on the fact he graduated with a different name.

Garba, who was placed on oath by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, appeared before the panel on Tuesday.

He said the lawmaker graduated from ABU while bearing a different first and middle names.

The committee had conducted a public hearing as part of its probe into the controversy surrounding Melaye’s graduation from ABU.

The move was based on a point of order raised last Tuesday by a former Majority Leader of the Senate, Ali Ndume, who called on the upper chamber of the National Assembly to investigate the certificate scandal involving Melaye.

Speaking before the panel on Tuesday, the VC of ABU was asked if Melaye was a student of the institution and what qualification he bagged as an undergraduate student.

Garba said, “From the records, I know Senator Dino Melaye, who was formerly known as Jonah Daniel Melaye, as a former student of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and I know him to be the distinguished senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“From the records of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, distinguished Senator Dino Melaye, who was at that time named Daniel Jonah Melaye, graduated with a Third Class degree of the Bachelors of Arts in Geography in the year 2000. And by this, he is a graduate of the university.”

Members of the panel asked the vice-chancellor to repeat what he said, reminding him that he was on oath.

He said, “On my honour, I reaffirm that Senator Dino Melaye graduated as Daniel Jonah Melaye during the third semester of the 1998/1999 academic session with a Third Class degree in Geography; that is Bachelors of Arts in Geography.”